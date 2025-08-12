Path of Exile crafting currency guide

Path of Exile features the most extensive crafting among all APRGs, allowing you to make powerful items as per your needs. Crafting a piece of gear requires one of various currency items that you can acquire randomly by defeating monsters or opening chests. Each of them alters the desired item to add, remove, or change the Affixes on a particular item.

Throughout the years, Grinding Gear Games has introduced a variety of currency items in the game as part of Leagues and Expansions. As of now, there are over 80 different currencies that alter the stats on your equipment.

This article will list all of the currencies you can acquire in Path of Exile, along with an explanation of what they do.

All crafting currency items in Path of Exile

PoE has a lot of currency items (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Knowing is half the battle, and it's true for currencies in Path of Exile. If you know what each of them does, it is much easier to craft the item you need. However, before you dive into the small details, there are a few rules you’ll need to remember.

Items come in different rarities. The higher it is, the better the Affixes, also known as modifiers, an item will contain. These include: Normal, Magic, Rare, and Unique items, modifiers for which are divided into implicit and explicit.

Each currency has a range of Affixes it can apply to an item, meaning it may take some trial and error to get the modifier you need. Additionally, each item has a limit and restriction on the number of modifiers it can contain; improving the rarity will also increase this number.

Weapon and armor in Path of Exile also contain sockets, which you can use to equip Skill Gems and Support Gems. The maximum number of sockets an item can have is six, with a few having a restriction of four.

With the basics cleared, here are all the currencies and their uses in Path of Exile:

Note: Unless stated, a currency item cannot make changes to corrupted items.

Basic currency items

These are some of the most common currencies you’ll find and use for crafting in the game. They are enough to craft basic yet powerful gear that can be viable through the early endgame. However, getting the modifiers you want with them can be tricky.

Currency Uses Orb of Transmutation Upgrades the rarity of a normal item to magic. Orb of Alchemy Upgrades the rarity of a normal item to rare. Regal Orb Upgrades the rarity of a magic item to rare. Orb of Chance Randomly upgrades a normal item to magic, rare, or unique. Orb of Binding Upgrades the rarity of a normal item to rare and adds four linked sockets. Orb of Alteration Regforges modifiers on a magic item to add new random modifiers. Chaos Orb Regforges modifiers on a rare item to add new random modifiers. Orb of Augmentation Adds a new random modifier to a magic item. It can only add explicit modifiers. Exalted Orb Adds a new random modifier to a rare item. It can only add explicit modifiers. Orb of Scouring Removes all modifiers from an item and reverts its rarity to normal. Orb of Annulment Removes a random modifier from a magic or rare item. Armourer's Scrap Improves the quality of an armour by up to 20%. Blacksmith's Whetstone Improves the quality of a weapon by up to 20%. Glassblower's Bauble Improves the quality of a flask or tincture by up to 20%. Gemcutter's Prism Improves the quality of a Skill Gem by up to 20%. Cartographer's Chisel Improves the quality of a map by up to 20%. Jeweller's Orb Adds a random number of sockets to an item based on its level and restrictions. Orb of Fusing Randomly links the available sockets on an item. Chromatic Orb Randomizes the color of available sockets on an item. Vaal Orb Corrupts an item for a chance to add a corrupted modifier. Corrupted items can only be modified using Tainted currency.

Rare currency items

These are much more powerful currency items, some of which can only drop by defeating endgame bosses. They often add modifiers with high rarity to an item, with many of them guaranteeing a specific type of modifier, making the crafting process easier.

Currency Uses Essences Changes the rarity of an item and adds a guaranteed modifier to the item type mentioned on the essence. Veiled Chaos Orb Regforges modifiers on a rare item to add new random modifiers, including a random Veiled modifier. Veiled Exalted Orb Removes a modifier to add a random Veiled modifier to a rare item. Instilling Orb Adds an enchantment on a Flask that consumes charges to activate the flask under certain conditions. Enkindling Orb Adds an enchantment on a Flask, but prevents it from gaining any charges during its effects. Fossils Can be used within Resonators to increase chances of reforging specific modifiers on an item. Blessed Orb Randomises the values of the implicit modifiers of an item. Divine Orb Randomises the values of the explicit modifiers of an item. Sacred Orb Randomises the numeric values of base defences on an armour. Tempering Orb Adds or replaces an enchantment on a weapon, but may reforge its sockets. Tailoring Orb Adds or replaces an enchantment on a body armor, but may reforge its sockets. Delirium Orb Can be used to apply Delirium encounters to Non-Unique maps. Ancient Orb Reforges a Unique item into another item of the same class. For example, a one-handed sword will always result in a different one-handed sword. Standard Oil Can be used to enchant rings and amulets at Cassia. Prismatic Oil Can be used to enchant certain Amulets and Uniques at Cassia. Reflective Oil Can be used to enchant mirrored Rings, Amulets, or Blighted Maps at Cassia. Tainted Oil Can be used to enchant corrupted Rings, Amulets, or Blighted Maps at Cassia. Tainted Chaos Orb Reforges or removes all modifiers on a corrupted rare item. Tainted Exalted Orb Adds or removes a random modifier on a corrupted rare item. Tainted Armourer's Scrap Randomises the quality of a corrupted armour by up to 20%. Tainted Blacksmith's Whetstone Randomizes the quality of a corrupted weapon by up to 20%. Tainted Catalyst Can add a random quality type and amount to a corrupted ring, amulet, or belt. Tainted Jeweller's Orb Adds or removes a random number of sockets on a corrupted item. Tainted Orb of Fusing Randomly adds or removes links to the largest group of linked sockets on a corrupted item. Tainted Chromatic Orb Randomizes the color of available sockets on a corrupted item. Tainted Divine Teardrop Randomly raises or lowers the modifier tiers on a corrupted rare item. Eldritch Chaos Orb Reroll prefix modifiers on an item with dominant Searing Exarch influence or suffix modifiers on an item with dominant Eater of Worlds influence. Eldritch Exalted Orb Adds a random prefix modifier on an item with dominant Searing Exarch influence or a random suffix modifier on an item with dominant Eater of Worlds influence. Eldritch Orb of Annulment Removes a random prefix modifier on an item with dominant Searing Exarch influence or a random suffix modifier on an item with dominant Eater of Worlds influence. Eldritch Ember and Eldritch Ichor Adds or replaces implicit modifiers of the Searing Exarch or Eater of Worlds from an item. Orb of Conflict Increases the strength of one modifier and decreases the strength of another on an item influenced by Searing Exarch or Eater of Worlds. Orb of Dominance Removes influence from a Double Influenced item, while upgrading a random modifier to the highest tier. If all modifiers are highest, it will re-roll the values. Orb of Horizons Reforges a map into a different map of the same tier. Fracturing Orb Fractured a modifier while adding four regular ones to an item. However, the orb cannot be used on Influenced, Synthesised, or Fractured items. Harbinger's Orb Reforges a map into a new one with increased tier. Shaper's Exalted Orb Adds Shaper influence to a rare non-influenced item along with a Shaper modifier containing “Shaper's” or “of Shaping” in Affixes. Elder's Exalted Orb Adds Elder influence to a rare non-influenced item along with an Elder modifier containing “The Elder's” or “of the Elder” in Affixes. Crusader's Exalted Orb Adds Crusader influence to a rare non-influenced item along with a Crusader modifier containing “Crusader's” or “of the Crusade” in Affixes. Hunter's Exalted Orb Adds Hunter influence to a rare non-influenced item along with a Hunter modifier containing “Hunter's” or “of the Hunt” in Affixes. Redeemer's Exalted Orb Adds Redeemer influence to a rare non-influenced item along with a Redeemer modifier containing “Redeemer's” or “of Redemption” in Affixes. Warlord's Exalted Orb Adds Warlord influence to a rare non-influenced item along with a Warlord modifier containing “Warlord's” or “of the Conquest” in Affixes. Awakener's Orb Destroys an Influenced item and applies its influence to another item of the same category. This process will also turn the new item rare. Orb of Remembrance Adds a random amount of Memory Strands to an item. Orb of Unravelling Randomly upgrades an explicit modifier on an item, but can only be used if the item has Memory Strands. Orb of Intention Enchants a Memory Influenced map to drop more items containing Memory Strands, but at the cost of fewer overall item drops. Reflecting Mist Creates a mirrored copy of rare rings or amulets that contain the opposite of all modifiers on that item. Hinekora's Lock Reveals the exact result of applying the next currency to an item. The effect is removed if the item is modified. Mirror of Kalandra Creates a mirrored copy of an item that isn’t unique or corrupted. Duplicated items cannot be modified further.

Essence and Beast crafting in PoE (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The table does not include a few crafting methods, like Beast crafting, Betrayal crafting, and Harvest crafting. These require specific resources that you cannot use elsewhere. Additionally, a few Omens can also influence the result of crafting, but they also need the items on the list to work.

