Relentless god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Relentless Pulse Rifle is one of the three new weapons in Destiny 2 Prophecy Dungeon. It is a High Impact Framed archetype that allows its user to engage in fights from a safe distance and shut down any opposing players in two burst fires. Sadly, Relentless cannot be crafted and can only be picked from the Prophecy Dungeon.

This article lists the best perks for the new Relentless Pulse Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Relentless god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Relentless Pulse Rifle PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks you should have on the Relentless Pulse Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP:

Chambered Compensator: For increased recoil control and Stability.

For increased recoil control and Stability. High-caliber Rounds: For increased Range and flinching targets.

For increased Range and flinching targets. Rapid Hit: For increased Stability and Reload Speed after precision hits.

For increased Stability and Reload Speed after precision hits. Desperado: For a significant increase in fire rate after a precision kill.

Since the weapon can't be crafted, you can choose Headseeker or Moving Target in the last column, alongside Keep Away and Outlaw in the third column.

Relentless god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Relentless Pulse Rifle for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks you should have on the Relentless Pulse Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling : For increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

: For increased Stability, Handling, and Range. Appended Mag : For increased magazine size.

: For increased magazine size. Slice : For severing targets after casting a class ability.

: For severing targets after casting a class ability. Frenzy: For increased damage, reload speed, and Handling after being in combat for 12 seconds.

The perks mentioned above have been listed for a more sustained DPS role. To clear trash mobs, Threadling is a good option to have in the last column.

How to get the Relentless Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2?

The Relentless Pulse Rifle can be obtained exclusively from the Prophecy Dungeon, specifically from the Phalanx Echo encounter. You can look for the weeks where Prophecy is the featured Dungeon in the rotator and farm the weapon from the Phalanx Echo boss. Another good thing about this farm is the new Prosecutor Auto Rifle, which is tied to the same boss.

Hence, players can farm both the new weapons upon defeating the Phalanx Echo boss.

The key to using any High Impact Framed weapon is to keep a fair distance and master your positioning. As mentioned, this particular archetype can easily shut down an opposing player with only two bursts, given those are all precision shots. Thus, something like Desperado can come in handy as the weapon can have an increased fire rate, all while having the same Range and damage.