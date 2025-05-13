Light No Fire: What we know about the upcoming game from No Man's Sky devs

Light No Fire is an upcoming project from Hello Games that takes a lot of inspiration from No Man's Sky and condenses the experience into a single planet. The game will feature an open-world setting, where players can explore everything the sun touches. There will be entire ecosystems to discover, from the depths of the oceans to the highest mountains.

Without further ado, here is everything we know about the upcoming title and what we could expect to see when it launches.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are based on speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Everything we know about Light No Fire

Light No Fire tentative release date

Explore the world atop a dragon (Image via Hello Games)

Starting with the elephant in the room, Light No Fire has no release timeline yet. We have seen teasers and trailers, but nothing suggests when it will be launched.

Despite being in development for five years and counting, Hello Games or Sean Murray has not provided a release timeline yet. Nonetheless, we could see the title released towards late 2025 or early 2026, based on industry estimates. Taking into account that it has been in development longer than No Man's Sky, we can expect a more polished product at release.

Light No Fire platform(s)

Ride across the plains in search of adventure (Image via Hello Games)

The title is expected to come to PC. With its Steam page being active for some time now, this is all but confirmed.

As for other platforms, such as the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, we could see the game arrive later or perhaps on day one. There's no telling at this point.

Light No Fire setting

Breathtaking view (Image via Hello Games)

The title takes a lot of inspiration from No Man's Sky but dials things back a bit. Rather than procedurally generating a universe, it focuses on a planet; more specifically, a fantasy sort of Earth, which will be multiplayer.

Here's what the developers had to say in this regard:

"Carve a life together. Meet players from across the globe, build a life, explore, and survive together. Construct persistent buildings and communities, or strike out alone to discover the world for others. A truly open world, with no boundaries at a scale never attempted before. A massively varied and dense planet filled with immersive biomes, unique enemies and valuable resources to discover."

You will be able to choose a character, customize it, and get to exploring either solo or with friends. Make no mistake, despite there being just one planet, exploring is not as straightforward as it seems (if you want to get technical). There are hundreds of kilometers to explore on land, and then there's the ocean and deep crevices. As such, you'll have no shortage of areas to check out.

Here is what the developers had to say about the game world:

"Light No Fire presents you with an ancient earth to uncover. One where you're not the hero. Thick with lore, mystery, and a constant fight for survival. Inspired by the adventure, charm, and imagination that we love from classic fantasy. Every mountain can be climbed, and below them lie endless vistas, oceans, and continents perhaps no others have seen. Who will climb the tallest mountains, who will find the deepest sea? Set sail across vast oceans and rivers, ride wild beasts through fantastical landscapes, and fly dragons over undiscovered landscapes."

You'll also be able to construct settlements and buildings that will be visible to everyone on the server. With the title being community-oriented/driven, it's going to be a living, breathing ecosystem in the grand scheme of things.

On that note, while this planet will feature procedural generation, there will be limitations to it. After all, there's only so much that can be done with a single planet.

Light No Fire storyline and gameplay

Cityscape (Image via Hello Games)

As of now, we don't know if Light No Fire has a story. We can assume it would since No Man's Sky does, but we can't say for certain. The game will likely have missions and quests, but other than that, no one knows.

Coming to gameplay, we have seen some elements of it: building, flying, exploration, weather dynamics, and lighting. However, we're yet to see an in-depth gameplay demonstration.

Light No Fire has a lot to prove, and it seems poised to deliver. Taking the lessons learned from No Man's Sky, Hello Games will undoubtedly build upon it to create a breathtaking experience.

That's all we know for the time being. We can expect more details to emerge soon, perhaps in December, which will mark two years since the trailer for Light No Fire was first released.

