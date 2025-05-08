Sea of Thieves Season 16 start date, features, and things you should know

Ahoy, mateys! Sea of Thieves Season 16 is just around the corner, and we have some information that you'd be interested in knowing. If you thought hunting Megalodons was risky business, wait till you hear about what's in store next season.
For those of you who answer the Reaper's call, Sea of Thieves Season 16 will be your time to shine. There will be a lot of PvP, storyline expansion on everyone's favorite vengeful spirit, and SOT launching on Battle.net. Here's more on what to expect.
Sea of Thieves Season 16: Reaper's Rule, Flameheart, and an appetite for "Spicy PvP"
Let's address the Megalodon in the room and start by saying that Sea of Thieves Season 16, called Reaper's Rule, will kick off on May 22, 2025. Details are still limited, as the development team has only started sharing teasers, but we do know a bit about the new content that's coming.
It goes without saying that with Flameheart and Reapers being the focus of the upcoming season, a lot of it will be themed around them. As per information shared by the developers, we know that there will be a new storyline and narrative added for Flameheart's journey in the world of SOT.
He will be bringing back his Order of Bone and Blade, which is a new type of Skeleton. Best keep your Flintlocks at the ready, eh? We'll also be seeing what the information you've collected over the months has led to. This is what the developers had to say:
"Season 16 is going to be very much focused on the next stage of Flameheart's journey, and he is bringing back his Order of Bone and Blade, which is a new type of Skeleton. And we're going to be seeing more of where that information that you've been collecting has led him and what he's doing. "
It'll be nice to see the storyline for Flameheart expanded, as he's always been a very vivid part of the gameplay. With Reapers being the focus, suffice it to say, there will be a lot of PvP and Reaper-oriented activities. The developers had this to say:
"It's very much Reaper-focused, and players can expect to see their first Voyages for the Reaper's Bones as well. Dedicated gameplay, but of course, it's Reapers, so they will have a PvP kind of twist to them. Spicy PvP voyages. "
That's about everything we know with regards to Sea of Thieves Season 16. We can expect more in-depth information to be shared in the coming days. There will be a lot of new cosmetics for you to buy, which will likely extend to ships as well.