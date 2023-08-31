Sea of Thieves 2.8.5 patch notes revealed: The Quest for Guybrush Tall Tale, Pirate Emporium new stock, fixes, and more

Sea of Thieves fans were eagerly waiting for the second Tall Tale under The Legend of the Monkey Island, and it has finally arrived. When the free DLC first launched, it came with the promise of three Tall Tales, with the first one, The Journey to Melee Island, available. The developers launched the second, The Quest for Guybrush, today in patch 2.8.5, along with a plethora of other things.

Read on to find the entire official patch notes for update 2.8.5 in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves official patch notes for update 2.8.5

The official patch notes for Sea of Thieves update 2.8.5 are as follows:

‘The Quest for Guybrush’

Guybrush has been imprisoned in a dream-world by his old nemesis, LeChuck, and now believes himself to be the mightiest pirate who ever cruised the Caribbean. The only way for crews to convince him otherwise is to undertake three Legendary Trials spread far and wide across Mêlée Island. If you don’t succeed, Guybrush may never be freed...

New Commendations, achievements and rewards have been added with this update, marking your progress as you make your way through ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ Tall Tale.

Pirate Emporium

New Items – Now in Stock!

Mad Monkey Ship Collection

Mad Monkey Ship’s Crest

Mad Monkey Weapon Bundle

Mad Monkey Concertina

Guybrush Costume Set

Elaine Costume Set

Carla Costume Set

Spiffy Pet

Paradise Garden Cutlass (free!)

Sea of Sands Sailor Bundle (Microsoft, Xbox and Steam Stores only)

Outpost Cosmetics

New Outpost Stock

The Outpost weaponsmiths and clothing shops have received a shipment of new items in the Ashen Dragon set. An expanded range of clothing items can now be purchased along with the Heavy Sword and Rapier, all available for gold.

Pirates can also pick up the fetching Ponytail Hair and Silver Beaded Moustache from the clothing shops.

Plucky pirates can also purchase the Lucky Hand Wheel, Pistol, Shovel and Fishing Rod from the appropriate shops!

The ferocious Flaming Jackal set has also been expanded, with equipment and weapons now available from Outpost shops.

Season Two Legacy Cosmetics

Cosmetics previously available during Season Two have now arrived in Outpost shops and can be yours in exchange for Doubloons!

Pirates can purchase the Lucky Hand clothing set, along with a range of unique one-off items that were available during this Season. Pirate Legends can also purchase the Athena’s Might Cutlass and Shackled Phantom Hull.

The time-limited Ocean Deep items, however, remain exclusive to players who participated in Season Two.

Refreshed Emissary Ledger Rewards

Representing the Gold Hoarders in their Emissary Ledger can now earn players the Tribute Peak Spyglass and Bucket.

Players seeking out the secrets of the Order of Souls can earn the Relic of Darkness Spyglass and Bucket.

The Merchant Alliance honour their high-performing Ledger representatives with the Merchant Ambassador Spyglass and Bucket.

Flying the flag of The Reaper’s Bones and earning a high rank in their Ledger can earn players the Masked Renegade Spyglass and Bucket.

Legendary pirates representing Athena’s Fortune in their Ledger can earn the Magpie’s Glory Spyglass and Bucket to show their allegiance to the Pirate Lord.

Accessibility

Aiming Accessibility Improvements

Within the Audio settings, players now have access to a new setting to aid them in combat with subtle audio cues. This setting is off by default, but when enabled, players aiming their weapon at an opposing crew member or enemy threat will hear an audio cue to help guide their shots.

Zipline Accessibility

Following the introduction of ziplines to help pirates navigate Mêlée Island, a new accessibility setting has been added to reduce camera sway while riding.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Pirates jumping and grabbing a ladder at the top will now smoothly climb the last step and ascend more quickly.

Players who join the game on a crew actively taking part in a Skeleton Fleet encounter may now find they initially appear on the Ferry of the Damned before arriving on their ship.

The Legend of the Veil Quest Book can now be stashed within the Quest Radial.

Pondies can no longer be caught around Port Merrick.

‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’

Pirates are prevented from accessing off-limits areas of Mêlée Island while progressing through this Tall Tale.

Pirates are prevented from inspecting the Citizen’s wares while handing in items to prevent overlapping dialogue.

The Clock Tower is now set to the correct time when starting the Tale from a checkpoint.

When the objects blocking the mansion door are removed, they will now be visually removed for all crew members.

Pirates will no longer become stuck in the ground at Lookout Point when attempting to jump into the mist.

Pirates’ movement will no longer feel buffered when walking over rocks near the mansion.

The liquid in Corina’s pot now moves as intended.

The History Book has now been repositioned on its stand.

Battle for the Sea of Thieves

Same Faction battles will now correctly progress the Distinguished Faction Champion Commendation.

Captains of Adventure

Placing a Storage Crate in front of a shipwright will no longer allow Captains to bypass the limit on how many provisions can be purchased.

Pirates being harpooned away during a transaction with the shipwright will no longer enable the provision purchase limit to be bypassed.

Visual and Audio

Players will no longer hear their own text chat messages audibly spoken by other players who are using Text to Speech.

Players with the Prehistoric Plunderer ship items equipped will no longer experience visual issues when playing on Xbox Series X and Series S with a HDR screen.

Hendrick’s appearance is now consistently correct during a Lost Shipments Voyage.

When a fishing rod is equipped in the Tunnels of the Damned, the float and line no longer disappear.

Snakes will no longer appear to turn away from the player when being charmed.

Environment

Players can now easily speak to the Pirate Lord in the Pirate Legend Hideout.

Further improvements have been made to remove areas where pirates can push through the environment into the sea within the Pirate Legend Hideout.

Pirates can no longer intersect with palm trees at Port Merrick.

Pirates should no longer encounter an invisible wall when walking around Ancient Spire Outpost.

Pirates are no longer able to push themselves under the environment by swimming into rocks at Plunder Outpost.

Pirates are no longer able to walk through a stone wall in the closed Rowboat dock at Mercy’s End Fortress.

Ship Trinkets on the souvenir wall in the Pirate Legend Hideout no longer have the same sail pattern.

Text and Localisation

Article Two of the Pirate Code hanging at the Outposts now consistently shows as “The Sea Unites Us as One Community” in all locations.

Coral Artefacts now show the correct names on notifications when handed in to The Reaper’s Bones.

Performance and Stability

Improvements made to initial loading times when launching the game.

Ongoing improvements made to server stability to reduce instances where players are disconnected from their session.

