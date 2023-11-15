Sea of Thieves Skull of Siren Song Voyage: Release date, overview, and more

With Season 10 in full swing, Sea of Thieves will soon welcome Skull of Siren Song Voyage into the mix for pirates and buccaneers to enjoy. It's a new World Event where crews will compete against each other while on a journey in search of "an arcane artifact."

Rare has been introducing new content to the sea-faring multiplayer title over the years. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming PvP feature will affect the game.

As mentioned before, Skull of Siren Song Voyage is part of Season 10's offerings. Other than that, the developers will also introduce a new Safer Seas mode in December 2023. This will allow players to enjoy the game more calmly and quietly without the looming threat of others ruining their session.

Sea of Thieves Skull of Siren Song Voyage release date and overview

Skull of Siren Song Voyage will be released in-game on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The servers will be taken down for maintenance from 10 am UTC on the day as the developers implement the new update.

The servers will likely be up within a few hours, provided there are no complications. Given that a sheer number of pirates will want to test the new Season 10 event as soon as the server is up, we expect some to face login issues.

With Skull of Siren Song Voyage update live and the World Event active on the server, players will notice a ghostly note appear on their ship's mast. They will have the option to accept or decline the voyage.

The former will conjure a ghostly Captain Briggsy, who tasks players with the mission of getting the Skull of Siren Song and provides two X-marks-the-spot maps, leading to the chest having the Skull of Siren Song and the key that unlocks it.

Given that other Sea of Thieves players on the server will also be given the option to accept or decline this voyage, everyone has to be wary of the threat of a surprise attack.

Upon reaching either the chest or the key and digging them out, pirates will have to dispatch off enemy NPCs.

Digging out either the chest or the key marks it for other players with a distinct beacon shining well into the sky and on their ship maps, too. The goal is to bring both the key and the chest together and unlock the latter to get the artifact.

The Skull of Siren Song can be used as a weapon in Sea of Thieves, shooting out waves of sound at enemies. The cons of being in possession of this artifact are that it will constantly summon skeletons on islands as players carry it.

If it is being carried on a ship, it will envelop the vessel with a curse, which will slow the movement. Upon unlocking the chest and getting the skull, Sea of Thieves players will be notified on their maps and through a shining beacon as to where they will have to hand over the artifact to Captain Briggsy.

As Rare's explanation video states, this is the most dramatic part of the Skull of Siren Song Voyage as both the location of the artifact and where it has to be handed off is visible to everyone in Sea of Thieves. Apart from gold on turning the skull in, players can also get various cosmetic items by completing Commendations.

We will learn more about the event once it goes live on November 16. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's Sea of Thieves coverage for guides, tips, tricks, and more regarding Skull of Siren Song Voyage.