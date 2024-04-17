Sea of Thieves The Cookbook: Release date, how to buy, and more

In a delicious turn of events, Sea of Thieves The Cookbook has been announced on the game's official X handle. Prepare to embark on an appetizing journey with the official game's cookbook, set to release on May 7, 2024. This one-of-a-kind cookbook features a treasure trove of mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of Sea of Thieves.

From hearty dishes to refreshing drinks, you'll be able to recreate the flavors of the high seas in your kitchen, whether you're a seasoned chef or a galley cook in training.

When is Sea of Thieves The Cookbook releasing?

Sea of Thieves The Cookbook is all set to arrive in your kitchen on May 7, 2024. This latest addition to the gaming cookbook genre has a meticulously curated collection with names inspired by the vibrant regions and comedic (or fearsome) characters you encounter in the cherished pirate game.

How to buy Sea of Thieves The Cookbook

You can order the Sea of Thieves Cookbook from Amazon (Image via Amazon)

Pre-orders for Sea of Thieves The Cookbook are already available through various retailers, so you can secure your treasure before its official release. Amazon and ForbiddenPlanet are offering the book, although other popular websites are also allowing pre-orders in their respective regions.

Here is a list of the sources you can obtain the book from in various countries:

1) United States and Canada

Amazon.com - Click here, list price is $34.95

Barnes & Noble - Click here, currently priced at $34.95

2) Australia and New Zealand

Mighty Ape - Click here, currently priced at $75 (this price is in US Dollars)

Booktopia - Click here, RRP is $49.99, currently available for pre-order at $38.75 (this price is in Australian Dollars)

3) UK and the Rest of the World

ForbiddenPlanet - Click here, RRP is £24.99, currently available for pre-order at £17.49

For more information on the cookbook, head to the Titan Books website.

Sea of Thieves The Cookbook recipes

Some of the recipes in the cookbook (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves The Cookbook contains over 80 recipes, whose names are inspired by the vibrant world of Sea of Thieves. This cookbook caters to every pirate's palate, whether you're a herbivore or an omnivore. There's a bounty of vegetarian and vegan options available.

Don't worry if your supplies run low on ingredients – the cookbook provides alternative ingredients to keep your crew well-fed. Every recipe is also marked with both difficulty and preparation time, so you'll never be caught in a squall of over-ambitious cooking.

"Port Merrick's Breakfast," "Ancient Skelly," and "Skinny Pirate Grog" are some recipes available in this cookbook.

Read more: Myths and legends debunked in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves The Cookbook additional details

Written by Kayce Baker, the Sea of Thieves Cookbook is a 160-page item, with over 80 recipes. These include food items and drinks and cater to vegan and vegetarian clientele as well.

Additional specifications of the book include:

Format: Hardcover

Pages: 160

ISBN: 9781803365077

Published: May 7, 2024 (US), May 7, 2024 (UK)

Dimensions: 10.00" x 8.00" (US), 254mm x 203mm (UK)

Currently, the cookbook is only available in the hardcover edition. It is unknown if a softcover or an Amazon Kindle version will be released at a later date.

