The Sea of Thieves lore is shrouded in myth and legend. From whispers of Krakens attacking at the witching hour to legends related to the colorful eyes of Skull Forts, these stories fuel both fear and fascination. This article will debunk the myths and legends related to the Sea of Thieves lore.

Popular myths and legends debunked in Sea of Thieves lore

1) Gunpowder Barrels lose value when ignited multiple times

Gunpowder Barrels do not lose value when ignited (Image via Rare)

Sea of Concepts did an experiment that was featured on their YouTube channel, and the results showed that the value of gunpowder barrels doesn't change even after they have been lit and defused multiple times. In other words, there is no decrease in their value following such things.

2) Chest of Sorrow stops crying

Chest of Sorrow in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ Cliff The Story Guy on YouTube)

A popular belief in the Sea of Thieves lore is that playing a specific shanty titled "Be Calmed" can stop the Chest of Sorrows from shedding tears. However, this is a misconception. Offering a soothing melody to the sorrowful crying chest remains a kind and thoughtful gesture, but the chest's weeping won't stop.

3) Chest of a Thousand Grogs can be emptied

Chest of a Thousand Grogs in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

It is a common belief that the Chest of a Thousand Grogs can be emptied by consuming from it one thousand times and that this action will diminish its resale value. However, the truth is that while it can indeed be drained by drinking from it a thousand times, its selling price remains unaffected after it has been emptied.

4) Megalodons can be summoned

All Megalodons in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ Trunath on YouTube)

The notion that playing Merrick's song, "Summon the Megalodon," will actually summon a Megalodon is a misconception derived from the game's campaign. Although the notion coincides with Sea of Thieves lore about Megalodons, it's important to note that summoning one of these entities is not currently feasible in the game.

5) Megalodons can be calmed

The Megalodon's aggression is random (Image via Rare/ Trunath on YouTube)

Playing Merrick's song while the Megalodon is present is believed to prevent it from attacking. However, a Megalodon’s level of aggressiveness is random, and playing the shanty has no effect on that. Players trying this out may feel betrayed and baffled by the outcome.

6) Skeleton Fort visually indicates it's being contested

Skeleton Fort as seen in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

A widely believed myth suggests that if the eyes of the Skeleton Fort clouds are flashing orange, the fort is being contested. However, this is untrue. The color change is merely influenced by the time of day and sunlight, and there is no visual indication to determine whether the fort is under attack.

7) Secret Treasure buried in Sea of Thieves

Treasure in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

In the Sea of Thieves lore, there's a legendary myth about a secret treasure that can only be discovered by employing the alpha method. This involves finding special skulls adorned with keys on their heads and using them to decipher intersecting lines on a map.

While this method was indeed used by alpha testers to uncover a secret treasure during an event back in 2017, its existence is unproved. Interestingly, remnants of these key skulls can still be found in the current version of Sea of Thieves.

Bonus: the Shrouded Ghost

The Shrouded Ghost in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ Cliff The Story Guy on YouTube)

There's a persistent myth surrounding the existence of an incredibly rare Megalodon, known as the Shrouded Ghost, in the Sea of Thieves lore. Despite numerous rumors suggesting that it can be found while sailing through dense fog, these are merely unfounded speculations.

The truth is that the Shrouded Ghost's spawn rate is so exceptionally rare that encountering it seems nearly impossible. Stumbling upon it has nothing to do with sailing through dense fog.

Should you ever come across the Shrouded Ghost, it would truly be a miracle and an accomplishment worth boasting about by calling yourself the "Hunter of the Shrouded Ghost."

