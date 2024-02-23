Skull and Bones Grave News walkthrough and mission rewards

The Skull and Bones Grave News mission has gamers delve into an investigation of sorts. Players will be tasked with finding a particular floating bottle within the East Indies, lured by the prospect of a potential reward. Finding the bottle can be quite akin to searching for a needle in a haystack, however, and readers can find themselves cluelessly searching through the vast expanse (and perils) of the Indian Ocean.

A breakdown of the Skull and Bones Grave News mission can be found below, detailing its location and rewards.

Skull and Bones Grave News walkthrough and mission details

Starting the investigation (Image via YouTube/Worthys gaming)

To begin the Skull and Bones Grave News investigation, readers must first obtain a bottle containing a secret message. Unfortunately, finding this bottle is rather difficult, and they will have to head to the seas until they receive a prompt to grab it.

The bottle spawns randomly, but many users have reported that it can be found at the Laar, south of the Telok Penjarah. After interacting with the item in your inventory, follow the steps below to proceed:

1) Plundering Fort Premie

Plundering Fort Premie (Image via YouTube/Worthys gaming)

The first half of the quest is rather straightforward and has you Plunder a site:

Set sail to Fort Premie, within the East Indies.

Interact with the nearby military base and choose to Plunder.

Take over the watchtower and bring adequate supplies and/or teammates if required.

Complete the Plunder and grab the Treasure Chest to search for Carel’s Belongings.

2) Finding Carel’s Belongings

Heading to the Necropolis (Image via YouTube/Worthys gaming)

The second half of the quest requires you to visit the Necropolis, a site located along the Naga Coast of the East Indies:

Once you are within the Necropolis, take out any enemy ships within the region.

Make sure to equip weapons and prepare beforehand before embarking on this particular quest.

Make it to land and head atop the staircase.

Grab your reward from the Treasure chest within.

Make sure to read the clue to complete the side quest.

What rewards do you get for completing the Skull and Bones Grave News side quest?

Finding the treasure (Image via YouTube/Worthys gaming)

The following rewards are obtained after you complete the Grave News sidequest:

300 Infamy : Used to level up your Infamy score and unlock more of the game’s content.

: Used to level up your Infamy score and unlock more of the game’s content. Rugged Chest: Offers random items of varying usefulness.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure role-playing title from developer Ubisoft Singapore. The game has players step into the shoes of a pirate, exploring the seas during the Golden Age of Piracy. Skull and Bones was released worldwide on February 16, 2024. It is available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.