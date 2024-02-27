Skull and Bones patch notes for Raging Tides

Raging Tides is set to release tomorrow, February 27, 2024, bringing with it a slew of changes - as indicated by the Skull and Bones patch notes. The notes were published yesterday and detail the various changes and additions to the base version of the game, such as quality-of-life improvements, Skull and Bones Season 1 content, etc.

Read on for a breakdown of these patch notes.

Skull and Bones patch notes, detailed

The Skull and Bones patch notes for Year 1, Season 1 have been officially detailed by developer Ubisoft Singapore on the website and contain the following significant points:

What’s New in Skull and Bones patch notes

Battle the vicious Philippe La Peste, the “Plague King” and his Fleet of Pestilence.

Seasonal Gameplay added to Skull and Bones patch notes

Plaguebringers

The Fleet of Pestilence's advance guard, will spawn throughout the world: Defeat them to obtain “Plaguebringer Captain Heads”. As you sink more Plaguebringer ships, you progressively anger the Fleet of Pestilence. Past a certain hostility level, they might just send a mighty foe after you – it’s up to you to sink them and collect the rare item they carry.

Kingpin Bounties

Starting Week 2, March 5 until March 26, 2024: Jaws of Retribution

Starting Week 5, March 26 until April 26, 2024: Aguish from the Abyss

Seasonal Contracts

3 new, unique contracts : The African Ailment, The Pursuing Plague and The Encroaching Epidemic . Completing these will unlock seasonal vanities.

: The African Ailment, The Pursuing Plague and The Encroaching Epidemic . Completing these will unlock seasonal vanities. One repeatable contract: Peste Control. Complete these to obtain Silver and White Skull Gin.

Smuggler Pass added in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Readers can purchase a set of blueprints from a mysterious messenger on Sainte-Anne, against a set of challenges:

Carronade : A revolutionary, lightweight cannon. The advanced design boasts power, accuracy, and low recoil, at the expense of range.

: A revolutionary, lightweight cannon. The advanced design boasts power, accuracy, and low recoil, at the expense of range. Wailing Ward : Engineered by La Peste's cronies. Its surface is coated to be resistant to their own toxic arsenal.

: Engineered by La Peste's cronies. Its surface is coated to be resistant to their own toxic arsenal. La Peste Schematics I: Increases damage to weakpoints to enemy ships by 10%. Reveals weakpoints on the Fleet of Pestilence

Updated sections in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Gameplay updates in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Legendary Heist : The Heist ambushers will exhibit more threatening behaviours to players that have obtained the Helm-coveted loot. Ambushers will spawn more frequently, and ambushers may spawn each time

: The Heist ambushers will exhibit more threatening behaviours to players that have obtained the Helm-coveted loot. Ambushers will spawn more frequently, and ambushers may spawn each time Hostile Takeover :Increased the participation capacity of the Manufactories during a Hostile takeover in the Coast of Africa (Mchanga, Jiwe Weaver, Jiwe Fort, Harufu Weaver, Harufu, Bandari, La Corde Weaver, Port des Mines, Fond-de-la-Baie, Grand-Fort, Shjavu), Red Isles (Lambda Weaver, Raoifa, Tsifo Lumberyard, Tanzako Lumberyard, Tenina Town, Guerande, Foundrie Royale, Sainte-Amelie, Fort Du Lys, Du Bois Lumberyard, La Basitde) and East Indies )Suny Capital, Fort Granbie, Damai, South Damai Foundry, Kencur Lumberyard, Kota Lama, Fort Prakoso, Lada Foundry, Lada, Subur Lumberyard, Kampong Subur, Laar, Fort Premie, Laar South Lumberyard, Oosten Capital).

:Increased the participation capacity of the Manufactories during a Hostile takeover in the Coast of Africa (Mchanga, Jiwe Weaver, Jiwe Fort, Harufu Weaver, Harufu, Bandari, La Corde Weaver, Port des Mines, Fond-de-la-Baie, Grand-Fort, Shjavu), Red Isles (Lambda Weaver, Raoifa, Tsifo Lumberyard, Tanzako Lumberyard, Tenina Town, Guerande, Foundrie Royale, Sainte-Amelie, Fort Du Lys, Du Bois Lumberyard, La Basitde) and East Indies )Suny Capital, Fort Granbie, Damai, South Damai Foundry, Kencur Lumberyard, Kota Lama, Fort Prakoso, Lada Foundry, Lada, Subur Lumberyard, Kampong Subur, Laar, Fort Premie, Laar South Lumberyard, Oosten Capital). Rebalanced the generation of Opportunities to scale accordingly based on the number of players that have unlocked a region.

Ship Perks and Ship adjusted in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Bedar : Adjusted the Lancer perk available on the Bedar to reduce the flooding status effect damage dealt

: Adjusted the Lancer perk available on the Bedar to reduce the flooding status effect damage dealt Ship Rank: The ship rank max cap has been increased from 11 to 12.

Ship Equipment

Gear scores of Epic-tier equipment have been adjusted as follows, in addition to being increased slightly across the board to make a rank 12 ship a lot easier to access.

Carronade : increased by 9%

: increased by 9% Blue Specter : increased by 9%

: increased by 9% Dardanelles Gun : increased by 18%

: increased by 18% Twinwinch Ballista : increased by 18%

: increased by 18% Le Fléau : increased by 5%

: increased by 5% Wrathful Ward : increased by 5%

: increased by 5% Black Prince: increased by 5%

Contracts

For Contract "Unwelcome Aboard", the Skirmisher spawn rate has been reduced.

World Events in Skull and Bones patch notes

Changed "The Colonial Ship" World Event invite condition to Infamy Tier 9, Cutthroat

Captain’s Logbook

When performing a "View in Map" from a Contract giver, the logbook tabs are now disabled and the Player can only be in the map tab.

Tutorial

Updated various world event tutorials to include group gameplay recommendations

Updated tutorial text in during the early Helm contracts to include information about the disabling of Fast Travel after currency is collected from the manufactory. Fast travel is disabled until the user returns to the Helm office in Sainte-Anne.

Goods and Resources

Cooldown for using consumable items is reset after player is sunk and respawns at sea

Graphics

Improved resolution of various dialogue cutscenes

Others

Photomode: Players may now access Photomode through the action wheel whilst in combat.

Elements fixed via the Skull and Bones patch notes

Gameplay

Helm Wager : Dens like Telok Penjarah and Sainte-Anne will no longer be selected as a point of delivery.

: Dens like Telok Penjarah and Sainte-Anne will no longer be selected as a point of delivery. Cutthroat Cargo: Fixed an issue where the carrier of the Legendary Map did not receive a notification and was not able to Disembark to an outpost after running out of time.

Contracts

A Nose for Business : The contract is now available when player quits to main menu and reconnects to the game.

: The contract is now available when player quits to main menu and reconnects to the game. Job Board : Fixed an issue where the object for “Tavern Fruit” is incorrectly updated when the contributors own a partial number of the required item each.

: Fixed an issue where the object for “Tavern Fruit” is incorrectly updated when the contributors own a partial number of the required item each. Fixed an issue where player will not receive any crafting materials to craft the Bedar if their ship was encumbered while submitting the contract, “A Seaworthy Ship”

The Helm

Ongoing : Provided a partial fix to allow some affected players that were previously unable to enter the Helm Office to enter. This is a widespread issue.

: Provided a partial fix to allow some affected players that were previously unable to enter the Helm Office to enter. This is a widespread issue. Fixed an issue where players are stuck in an infinite loading screen after they enter the Helm Office when asked to meet Yanita for the second time

Fixed an issue where the objective for Roving Orders from the order registry incorrectly requires only 1 Skull Rum instead of the intended quantity of 100.

Tutorial

Fixed an issue where the tutorial for Cutthroat Cargo was displayed instead of the Helm Wager tutorial when a player first encounters Helm Wager event

Goods and Resources in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Helm Wager Chest should now appear in the player’s inventory when the player accepts the Helm Wager activity.

NPC

Resolved an issue where the placeholder text was present during the dialogue scene with Admiral Rahmah upon completion of the contract “Dawn of War”

Fixed an issue where the dialogue scene does not play when player turns in the Helm Lease to Yanita

Fixed an issue where players have to interact twice with Yanita to progress in “A Nose for Business” contract

Graphics

PS5 : Increased loading speed of Outpost assets during the loading screen that happens while player disembarks from ship.

: Increased loading speed of Outpost assets during the loading screen that happens while player disembarks from ship. Fixed an issue where distant views are obscured by a glow when player is near Navigators’ Cross outpost in the evening

Network

Fixed a “Host Left Server” error that occurs after the Cutthroat Cargo carrier attempts to disembark from the outpost after respawning post Death screen.

Free Trial : Fixed an issue where players are frequently disconnected from the Free Trial version if they shift from Premium Edition to Free Trial version while processing resources in the Refinery.

: Fixed an issue where players are frequently disconnected from the Free Trial version if they shift from Premium Edition to Free Trial version while processing resources in the Refinery. Ubisoft Connect : Fixed an issue where a player is stuck in the Main menu after trying to open Ubisoft Connect with the network disconnected via router. Also, Ubisoft Connect now closes automatically during a network interruption

: Fixed an issue where a player is stuck in the Main menu after trying to open Ubisoft Connect with the network disconnected via router. Also, Ubisoft Connect now closes automatically during a network interruption Xbox: Loss of service while purchasing a vanity from the store will lead the player back to the main menu with an error message.

UI/UX elements fixed in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Fixed an issue where the Countdown Timer shows the reset to be done at start of Season 1. The reset will take place at the end of Season 1.

Vanity Atelier : Fixed an issue where the wrong currency (gold) icon was displayed for items that was supposed to cost silver.

: Fixed an issue where the wrong currency (gold) icon was displayed for items that was supposed to cost silver. In-Game News : The player is now properly being redirected to the additional detail screen after using the "Details" button on the article.

: The player is now properly being redirected to the additional detail screen after using the "Details" button on the article. Store : Fixed an issue where Currency Cost of items from vanity sets do not show the correct value.

: Fixed an issue where Currency Cost of items from vanity sets do not show the correct value. Investigation : Fixed an issue where Investigation icons on the Map and Compass HUD will not be properly displayed after using fast travel.

: Fixed an issue where Investigation icons on the Map and Compass HUD will not be properly displayed after using fast travel. Helm Wager : The untrack button now appears as intended after hovering the map cursor on the current player carrying the Helm wager chest

: The untrack button now appears as intended after hovering the map cursor on the current player carrying the Helm wager chest Legendary Heist : Fixed an issue where Heist route is not displayed on the Helm Map after the player joins the Opportunity.

: Fixed an issue where Heist route is not displayed on the Helm Map after the player joins the Opportunity. Fixed an issue where a placeholder text for the name of the Cutthroat Cargo holder that was sunk is shown on the map

Fixed an issue where the Empire and Weekly Seasonal timer were not synced

Fixed an issue where 2 Helm supply deal markers are displayed on the map and compass when unlocking a Roving Supply deal

Fixed an issue where the damaged received indicator persists even when the ship does not receive damage.

Black Market : Fixed several instances where the item name and descriptions for various vanities are displaying placeholder text in all languages.

: Fixed several instances where the item name and descriptions for various vanities are displaying placeholder text in all languages. Fixed an issue where in-game menu pop-ups were not shown for the Vanity items obtained from the Premium Edition after purchase from the Xbox store.

Helm Wager : Fixed an issue where the player is unable to join or quit the Helm Wager activity from the Empire Overview map.

: Fixed an issue where the player is unable to join or quit the Helm Wager activity from the Empire Overview map. Fixed an issue where pressing ‘Join Event’ during the Opportunity notification causes the Map to open instead of joining

Vanity Atelier : Fixed an issue where the option to ‘Buy’ is displayed even after player owns the item.

: Fixed an issue where the option to ‘Buy’ is displayed even after player owns the item. Miscellaneous UI & menu fixes

Controls fixed in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Fixed a control input that enabled players to unlock Helm upgrade without being able to see the upgrade details

Audio

Voiceover : Robotic voices are present on the dialogue scene for the contract “The Devil’s Maw”.

: Robotic voices are present on the dialogue scene for the contract “The Devil’s Maw”. Fixed an issue where footsteps are only audible on the left side of headphones.

Fixed issue with audio when Greekfire continues firing when weapon runs out of ammunition.

Accessibility

Epilepsy Tool : Fixed a Spatial Pattern Fail that occurs while navigating the Knowledge Menu.

: Fixed a Spatial Pattern Fail that occurs while navigating the Knowledge Menu. Text/Voice Chat: The narration feature now reads buttons labels in the Chat Window

Achievements fixed in the Skull and Bones patch notes

'Pirate Assemble' trophy does not unlock for player if he joins the group of 2 friends by joining them from another world

Other fixes in the Skull and Bones patch notes

Integrated further engine Optimisation to mitigate crashes caused by device memory issues.

Ubisoft Connect : Fixed an incorrect value shown in game overview regarding the number of ships that can be crafted.

: Fixed an incorrect value shown in game overview regarding the number of ships that can be crafted. Loading : Optimised loading times that occurs when entering or exiting the Helm Office.

: Optimised loading times that occurs when entering or exiting the Helm Office. Introduction : Fixed an issue where the player’s ship sinks even when they do not get hit my reinforcement’s attack.

: Fixed an issue where the player’s ship sinks even when they do not get hit my reinforcement’s attack. Miscellaneous Localisation fixes

This wraps it up for the Skull and Bones patch notes.