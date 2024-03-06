Skull and Bones vs Sea of Thieves: Which title to pick to scratch your pirate games itch

Sea of Thieves and Skull and Bones both delive­r thrilling maritime action, each with their distinctive­ flair. Pirate-based video game­s have enjoyed popular acclaim for ye­ars, plunging players into the rush of treasure­ quests and fantastic journeys. Whe­ther you're in pursuit of plunder or navigating unknown se­as, these games guarante­e a thrill-filled ride. So, strap in and ge­t set for an unparalleled adve­nturous journey.

Embark on a thrilling comparison between two top-notch pirate-themed video games. This article will guide you through the key features of each game, helping you decide which sets sail for your ultimate pirate fantasy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Skull and Bones vs Sea of Thieves

Prepare for trouble and make it double! With two captains at the helm, which ship should you choose to fulfill your pirate dreams? Fear not, bilge rats, for we will help you chart your course.

Skull and Bones: The lone wolf's cave

Skull and Bones focuses more on solo gameplay (Image via Ubisoft/ Banished Souls on YouTube)

If solo play is your flair, Skull and Bones might be your buried treasure. You take the role of an outcast, rising from rags to riches by building your own pirate empire. Sounds familiar to the story of Edward Kenway? It should be because the idea of this game stemmed from Assassin's Creed: Black Flag.

The focus here is on ship customization, allowing you to craft a vessel that strikes fear into the hearts of your enemies. Prepare to rule the Indian Ocean's trade routes, tackle perilous missions, and gather a fleet fit for the history books.

Sea of Thieves: A crew's chaos

Sea of Thieves is utter chaos, where you can throw a bomb your own ship (Image via Rare, Zylbrad on YoutTube)

If you're seeking multiplayer chaos and fun, Sea of Thieves is your undisputed champion of the high seas. This sandbox adventure is all about spontaneous fun and player interaction. Whether you're playing with friends or random players, your session is guaranteed to be filled with epic battles that are both intense and hilarious.

With its open world bursting with skeleton surprises, rival crews, and the looming danger of the Kraken, every voyage promises a fresh adventure.

The key differences

1) Focus

Skull and Bones primarily focuses on solo-play (Image via Ubisoft)

Skull and Bones leans towards a deep single-player experience. While Sea of Thieves does offer Safer Seas mode, most of the fun is all about the multiplayer mayhem.

2) Customization

Blueprints offer more cutomization (Image via Ubisoft/ Concon on YouTube)

Skull and Bones offers extensive ship customization, which affects the vessel's performance. Meanwhile, Sea of Thieves focuses on purely cosmetic customization, both for ships and characters.

3) Combat

Combat in Sea of Thieves is chaotic but realistic (Image via Rare/ Zylbrad on YouTube)

In Sea of Thieves, even with its colorful and quirky visuals, the gameplay takes on a more realistic tone. This adds depth to combat but can also make it a bit tiresome. Constantly restocking your cannonballs, being limited to firing from your controlled cannon, repairing the ship, and bailing water - it's a realistic scenario.

And if you're flying solo, the back-and-forth between all actions to avoid a watery fate all contribute to an immersive yet occasionally challenging experience.

With Skull and Bones, your ship is like a medieval spaceship straight outta Star Wars. You can fire from all directions, have almost infinite ammunition, and switching from combat to cargo seems to be a teleportation.

Weighing anchor: The verdict

Which pirate fantasy will you choose to embark upon? If you're a lone explorer seeking a rich, single-player journey to construct your own pirate legacy, then look no further than Skull and Bones.

But if you're craving chaotic multiplayer escapades brimming with hilarious tales and monumental ship skirmishes alongside your pals, Sea of Thieves is the game for you. No matter your choice, prepare to unfurl the sails, wave the flag of adventure, and set course for an unforgettable journey on the high seas.