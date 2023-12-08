Sea of Thieves 2.9.2 patch notes: Safer Seas, sail visibility changes, gameplay fixes, and more

Sea of Thieves Safer Seas is now live, with Rare finally adding the third feature of Season 10 (the other two being Guilds and Skull of Siren Song Voyage). This new mode will allow pirates to jump into private servers to enjoy the game's PvE experience with three other friends without the threat of other players sniping them. Update 2.9.2 also introduces a refreshed Pirate Emporium, gameplay tweaks, fixes, and more.

Read on below to find the official update 2.9.2 Sea of Thieves patch notes.

Sea of Thieves 2.9.2 patch notes revealed

The official patch notes for update 2.9.2 in Sea of Thieves are as follows:

Safer Seas

Following Guilds and the Skull of Siren Song Voyage comes Season Ten's third major feature update: Safer Seas, a new mode that offers a way to find your sea legs, immerse yourself in adventure, and explore the world as you like with no other player crews present.

Welcome to Safer Seas

Whenever you play, you can now choose to play on either Safer Seas, which gives you a private world in which to sail solo or with your own crew, or on High Seas, the traditional Sea of Thieves experience with other roaming player crews added to the mix in Sea of Thieves.

Safer Seas mode allows access to the vast majority of content in the game, including all our story-driven Tall Tales. Notable exceptions are PvP-focused elements such as The Reaper’s Bones and Faction battles.

To balance the reduction in risk from the absence of other players, gold and reputation are earned more slowly on Safer Seas, and the Trading Company rank is capped at 40. Pirate Legends are only forged on the High Seas!

To learn more about Safer Seas, head to our dedicated Season Ten page or check out the official Safer Seas Explained video.

Pirate Emporium

Show off your personal style with purchases from the Pirate Emporium! Pick up exclusive cosmetics such as ship liveries, costumes, weapons, pets and emotes using your Ancient Coins, purchasable with real money.

New Items – Now in Stock!

Bonechiller Ship Collection

Bonechiller Ship’s Crest

Bonechiller Weapon Bundle

Bonechiller Costume Returns!

Ransacking Emote

Festival of Giving Weapons (time-limited, will return next year)

Festival of Giving Pet Outfits (time-limited, will return next year)

Stand to Attention Emote (free!)

Festive Fright Bundle (Microsoft, Xbox and Steam Stores only)

Updates

Sail Visibility Changes

A range of sails have been identified that provide an unintended visibility advantage over other sail designs in Sea of Thieves. These sails have now been brought to a visibility level consistent with our other designs, ensuring players have a vast set of customisation options for their ship and aren’t encouraged to use specific sails in order to gain an advantage.

The following sails have been updated: Dark Adventurers, Lunar Festival (and Collector’s), Kraken, Venomous Kraken, Ghost, Guardian Ghost, Magpie’s Glory, Nightshine Parrot, Ghost Captain, Blighted (and Collector’s), Shrouded Ghost Hunter (and Collector’s), Thriving Wild Rose, Sea of Champions, Collector’s Dark Warsmith.

Skull of Siren Song Voyage Frequency

To ensure the Skull of Siren Song remains a coveted trophy for crews to contest, this Voyage will now become rarer on the seas. Keep a keen eye out for Briggsy’s note and get in the fight!

Accessibility

Aiming Accessibility Improvements

Players using the Aim Assist audio accessibility option will now find that the audio cues when aiming at a target are much clearer, with different audio effects for horizontal and vertical positioning to help improve accuracy when aiming at targets in Sea of Thieves.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

The Captain’s Skull of the Damned and Skull of the Damned now award the player with the correct amount of reputation when handed in to The Reaper’s Bones in Sea of Thieves.

Skull of Siren Song Voyage

When the Voyage is active on a server, but a crew has not opted in, losing their ship no longer places them near other crews.

Crews who have opted in to the Voyage and attempt to scuttle from the Crew Settings menu will now be moved out of harm’s way, away from other crews, not towards Voyage objectives.

The Skull’s curse now continues to affect sailing ships even when placed on a docked Rowboat.

Players can no longer stash Voyage items in unreachable locations on Port Merrick.

Guilds

If a player is unable to join a Guild, a notification will now appear and inform them why they were unable to join.

The Guild Invite Emote will now reflect players’ ‘Hide Guild Names from Me’ settings.

Moving away from the Guild Invite Emote will now automatically close the invite.

Improvements made to Guild Chronicles, ensuring that a single entry is consistently created per ship and entries display correctly following server migration in Sea of Thieves.

Players will now be able to apply cosmetics to ships they don’t own, even if the player who owns the ship does not have those cosmetics in their inventory.

Players will now correctly receive the correct amount of Guild Reputation when delivering cargo.

‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’

Mêlée Island has received a polish pass, with environmental improvements across the map.

Players joining a crew or dying during the Tale will now appear closer to locations of importance.

Items carried by players into the fog will no longer reappear instantly in Sea of Thieves.

The Storekeeper now has improved animations and greetings when approached.

Red Herrings will now be the only fish you can catch on Mêlée Island.

Barrels found around town will now contain food.

The Skeleton Arm in the Clock Tower will now appear in the correct location for all players on a crew when one player has removed it in Sea of Thieves.

During Guybrush’s introduction, the player’s Meet ‘n’ Greet Ticket is now removed without a notification.

Doors to various areas will now remain open once the Tale has been completed.

Unlocking a Tale checkpoint will now be clearly signaled to players.

‘The Quest for Guybrush’

Mêlée Island has received a polish pass, with environmental improvements across the map.

Players joining a crew or dying during the Tale will now appear closer to locations of importance in Sea of Thieves.

Players are now able to board the Headless Monkey ship in the second and third Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tales.

Insult Sword Fighting now dynamically scales to different crew sizes, ensuring that smaller crews only need to strike a few times after a successful insult compared to larger crews.

Improvements made to Insult Sword Fighting, ensuring players cannot skip past retorts and will hear the appropriate audio cues, smoothing out the experience in Sea of Thieves.

Murray’s dialogue during Insult Sword Fights will now be played correctly.

Players can no longer collide with LeChuck in the Tunnels of the Damned cutscene during the Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves.

Crews entering the Tunnels of the Damned on a Brigantine will now see LeChuck’s crew in the correct locations.

When starting the Tall Tale from a checkpoint after the Trial of the Sword, the Legendary Machine should now be present in Captain Smirk’s house in Sea of Thieves.

Stan’s dialogue asking the player to go and see Meathook will now repeat until the player has spoken to Meathook.

‘The Lair of LeChuck’

Monkey Island has received a polish pass, with environmental improvements across the map.

The battle against LeChuck’s ship has received a visual effects polish pass.

Players joining a crew or dying during the Tale will now appear closer to locations of importance.

Barrels found around Monkey Island will now contain food.

The number of Insult Sword Fighting rounds needed to win against LeChuck at the end of the Tall Tale has been reduced in Sea of Thieves.

Players will now find that their sword blows land with more accuracy during the final battle with LeChuck.

Players are now able to use the front chaser cannons on the Headless Monkey.

Players can now offer the Head of the Navigator to other players without needing to drop it first.

Players will now focus on LeChuck’s face when entering into an Insult Sword Fight.

Captain Kate Capsize’s voice now correctly matches the subtitles in Sea of Thieves.

Improvements made to the Quest Book for players choosing Thai as their language.

The log on Herman’s trap will now behave correctly, both before and after the trap has been activated.

Players are no longer able to lose the Head of the Navigator after dying. The item will reappear in an easy-to-reach location in Sea of Thieves.

The time between destroying LeChuck’s ghost ship and the subsequent cutscene has been reduced to improve the flow of the Tale.

Players will now be able to hear LeChuck’s voice lines during their fight with him in the final act, even if they are standing further away.

Players can now re-enter the church to fight LeChuck if they rejoin the session during the wedding sequence in Sea of Thieves.

Controller rumble will now be felt during LeChuck’s final defeat.

Guybrush will no longer call the crew to gather if the whole crew is already near him in the Catacombs.

Pirates with larger body types will now appear to hold the Monkey Head Idols correctly.

Memoir spots have been restored around Mêlée Island in Sea of Thieves.

The Glad to Be Dead Commendation now unlocks consistently when defeating LeChuck’s ship.

Environment

Pondies can no longer be caught on the outskirts of Port Merrick, because it’s not a pond.

Further improvements have been made to remove areas where pirates can push through the environment into the sea within the Pirate Legend Hideout.

Vault doors on Mermaid’s Hideaway, Ashen Reaches, Crescent Isle and Kraken’s Fall should now sink all the way into the ground.

The lift at Thieves’ Haven has now been added to the Ship and Quest Maps for this island.

Skeletons at Skeleton Forts have undergone training and should no longer become stuck on fences or platforms around the Forts.

Objects placed on the ground will no longer seem to disappear at Tribute Peak.

The plank on the end of the jetty at Galleon’s Grave Outpost no longer appears to be floating in mid-air.

There is no longer a gap visible through the stone structure at Traitor’s Fate Fortress.

Players will no longer become stuck on a palm tree near the Order of Souls tent on Morrow’s Peak Outpost.

Players can no longer become stuck in a palm tree located on Ancient Spire Outpost.

Visual and Audio

Ashen Tomes now fit snugly inside Collector’s Chests.

The Gold Leaf Hook now holds wooden planks correctly.

The Courage of Captaincy Gloves no longer appear locked in position when holding equipment.

Text and Localisation

Improvements made to text placement on notes discovered during the Legend of the Sunken Kingdom Voyage.

Placeholder text is no longer visible in the daily section of the Captain’s Logbook.

Performance and Stability

Improved server stability to avoid instances of players being disconnected from their session.

Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.