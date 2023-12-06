Sea of Thieves downtime today (December 7): When will servers go offline?

Sea of Thieves servers will go offline today (December 7), ushering in the long-awaited Safer Seas update that pirates have been waiting for ever since the beginning of the season. Season 10 introduced Guilds in October 2023 and Skull of Siren Song Voyage in November 2023. Safer Seas is the third feature that will bring a new dimension to the beloved multiplayer title.

This article jots down all the available information regarding when the maintenance schedule will begin and when the server downtime will begin.

When will Sea of Thieves downtime start today (December 7, 2023)?

In preparation for the upcoming major content, the dev team has already announced on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account that the servers will be taken offline around Thursday, December 7 at 10 am UTC. The countdown timer will help players better keep track of when the server downtime begins.

Based on the available information, the server offline time across all regions is as follows:

2 am Pacific Time (December 7)

4 am Central Time (December 7)

5 am Eastern Time (December 7)

10 am UK Time (December 7)

2 pm Dubai Time (December 7)

3.30 pm Indian Time (December 7)

6 pm China Time (December 7)

7 pm Japan Time (December 7)

9 pm Australia Time (December 7)

11 pm NZT (December 7)

The same time across major cities is as follows:

Los Angeles, United States - December 7, 2 am

New York, United States - December 7, 5 am

London, United Kingdom - December 7, 10 am

Paris, France - December 7, 11 am

Berlin, Germany - December 7, 11 am

New Delhi, India - December 7, 3.30 pm

Tokyo, Japan - December 7, 7 pm

Sydney, Australia - December 7, 9 pm

Auckland, New Zealand - December 7, 11 pm

Given the nature of the content, we expect the server downtime to last at least a couple of hours. We will update this article if there is any official confirmation from the dev team.

What are Safer Seas in Sea of Thieves?

Safer Seas provides Sea of Thieves players with private servers where they get to enjoy everything that the game provides without having to always look over their shoulders for threats and backstabbing. With the arrival of the PvE server, the normal mode will be called High Seas.

The only threat in Safer Seas will be the NPCs - Ghost Ships, Kraken, Skeleton Ships, Megalodons, and more. The gold and reputation earned in this mode will be around 30% of the normal mode, with plenty of features missing that are found in the Sea of Thieves PvP servers. Furthermore, Skull of the Siren Song won't be available either.