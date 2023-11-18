Sea of Thieves 2.9.1 patch notes: Skull of Siren Song Voyage, guild balancing, combat improvements, and more

Sea of Thieves 2.9.1 is finally live, arriving with the much-anticipated Skull of Siren Song Voyage. The new PvP World Event pits crews live on a server against each other, trying to get a hold of the chest containing the ancient artifact and the key to unlock it. Other than that, the latest patch also involves guild balancing, combat improvements, Pirate Emporium changes, and plenty more.

So, what are the patch notes for update 2.9.1 in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves update 2.9.1 official patch notes

The official patch notes for Sea of Thieves 2.9.1 are as follows:

Skull of Siren Song Voyage

Following on from Guilds in October, the second of Season Ten’s major features is this brand new competitive Voyage – delivered as a shared emergent World Event that can be joined by any or all crews on a server, triggering a dynamic race for the prize. Available now!

Seeking the Skull of Siren Song

When a ghostly note appears pinned to the ship’s mast, accepting this Voyage will see Captain Briggsy bestow the crew with maps to the Key and Chest of Siren Song.

With other crews in competition for the same Key and Chest, players must get their hands on both items by whatever means necessary to release the powerful Skull within – but possession of each item shows the crew’s location to other players!

The Skull of Siren Song is a formidable short-range weapon, but also carries a curse that slows down the ship and summons Coral Skeletons to its aid on land.

The crew with the Skull must head for Briggsy’s beacon and hand it over to claim rewards and make progress towards unlocking unique themed cosmetics!

To learn more about the Skull of Siren Song Voyage, head to our dedicated Season Ten page or check out the official Skull of Siren Song Explained video.

Guilds

Since the launch of Season Ten, the team have been assessing the progress made by Guilds across a range of different play styles. November’s update brings some balance changes to ensure that various play styles allow for Guild progress at similar rates.

Guild Reputation Balancing

Crews cashing in treasure across all Trading Companies will now earn significantly more Guild Reputation for their efforts, allowing these Guilds to progress much more quickly.

Guild Reputation earned by crews through the Hourglass in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves will now be slightly reduced.

Combat Improvements

Gunplay in Motion

The removal of quick switching in October’s update created an unwanted wield delay during regular gunplay, preventing players from firing quickly after moving.

While preserving the original quick switching fix, this update now readdresses the change to ensure that when firing a weapon and switching, players who move a short distance are no longer forced to use the full wield delay and can fire much more quickly.

Improved Hit and Kill Markers

The hit markers shown when striking targets with a projectile weapon have been redesigned with a more distinct style. Shots that kill the target now also show a red kill marker, confirming the kill directly from the server for improved accuracy.

The Graphics Settings menu also offers the option for a High-Contrast Kill Marker to improve visibility for those who need it.

Pirate Emporium

Show off your personal style with purchases from the Pirate Emporium! Pick up exclusive cosmetics such as ship liveries, costumes, weapons, pets and emotes using your Ancient Coins, purchasable with real money. Head to the Pirate Emporium page to browse and buy the latest additions!

New Items – Now in Stock!

Ravenwood Ship Collection (returning from Season Eight Plunder Pass)

Ravenwood Weapon Bundle

Ravenwood Spyglass

Festival of Plenty Instruments (time-limited, will return next year)

Festival of Plenty Pet Outfits (time-limited, will return next year)

Angry Scribe Emote (free!)

Wind and Weapon Pose Bundle (Microsoft, Xbox and Steam Stores only)

Outpost Cosmetics

New Outpost Stock!

The Outpost clothing shops have received their latest shipment from the Gold Leaf set. Players are now able to purchase Gold Leaf clothing items, all available for gold.

New The Legend of Monkey Island Cosmetics

New cosmetic rewards are now available for completing the Tall Tales that make up The Legend of Monkey Island. Players with prior progress will need to complete each Tale once more in order to earn these rewards.

Players can unlock the Tavern Chef’s Uniform from ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’, the Circus Superstar Costume from ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ and The Legend of Monkey Island Cutlass from ‘The Lair of LeChuck’.

Accessibility

Weapon Accessibility Improvements

Players will now hear a subtle audio cue after firing their last bullet, letting them (and other players) know they are out of ammo.

Events

Season Ten Community Weekend

From Saturday, December 2nd to Monday, December 4th (11am UTC), all pirates are welcome to set sail and join in our latest Community Weekend with free gifts to snap up, Twitch Drops to claim, player stories to share and the return of Pop-Up Plunder!

As always, raising the Community Emissary Grade (by tuning in to streamers within the Sea of Thieves category on Twitch) will unlock gold, reputation, Renown and Allegiance boosts for all players.

Find out everything you need to know in our Season Ten Community Weekend news article.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Rowboats that have been saved to Captained ships no longer pass through the environment on contact.

Selling Athena’s Fortune Emissary Flags will now progress the Pathetic Tokens Commendation.

Players should no longer experience server migration during playing the Maiden Voyage.

Crews are now correctly notified when discovering all the map pieces during a Wayfinder Voyage.

Players can once again begin Lost Shipments Voyages in The Devil’s Roar and progress the Get Wrecked achievement.

When a Captain’s ship leaves the session, the Captain’s Logbook left behind will continue to be readable by other crews.

Guilds

Players attempting to join an active Guild session at the same time as the crew leaves should no longer experience server instability.

Guild names now consistently display correctly on the Guild Emissary Table, Logbook, Plaque and Guild Invite Emote.

Players joining a Guild will now see the correct Guild level when browsing the Guild menus.

The Guild name and logo will now appear clearly to pirates viewing their Guild Plaque on console.

Pirates will now see the Guild Invite Emote is locked if they do not have permission to invite others to the Guild, or if the Guild is full.

Players now gain the intended amount of Guild Reputation and Emissary Value from Hourglass battles when no one on the crew owns either the Athena’s Fortune or Reaper’s Bones Emissary Flags.

Guild Members should now earn the intended Doubloons while selling items as a Guild Emissary.

Players performing the Guild Invite Emote while on the Ferry of the Damned can now invite others to their Guild.

The notification received when a player is removed from a Guild now shows the Guild name even if the player is not currently sailing for that Guild.

Information on the Guild Invite Emote now actively updates in-game.

Players who receive a permanent ban from Sea of Thieves will now be automatically removed from any Guilds they belonged to.

After a Captain and their ship are removed from a Guild, the Logbook and Plaque will now update accordingly.

Guild names can now be created using Thai characters.

‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’

Characters across all three Tall Tales in The Legend of Monkey Island now feature mouth animation that more closely matches their voice lines.

Crews returning to this Tall Tale from a checkpoint or rejoining a session will now see characters in the correct locations and the correct notifications as they continue to play through the Tale.

Players are now returned to the Sea of Thieves when finishing the Tale, even if their ship has been sunk.

Attaching multiple skeleton parts to Walt’s remains after attaching Murray’s skull will no longer cause Murray to remain on the floor.

Murray’s head can no longer be attached to the skeleton body during dialogue.

Players can only catch Red Herrings around Mêlée Island.

Murray’s dialogue when entering the General Store can no longer be started when jumping over the building from the Clock Tower.

The coins on the table no longer disappear when the player steals the Clock Tower Key.

The Root Beer Bottles now float naturally if dropped into water.

The 'History of Mêlée Island' book now behaves correctly if dropped into water.

The final battle now continues even if players move away from the area.

Pirate Phrases are now correct when holding the 'History of Mêlée Island' book.

If a player is killed while inside the mansion, they will now return inside the mansion.

Players now appear to hold the Gunpowder Gummies correctly when viewed by others.

The member of LeChuck’s crew playing violin in the alley will no longer disappear when players get too close to him.

Subtitles for the Storekeeper’s dialogue will now be visible at a greater distance from the character.

The slicing visual effects now play during all interactions with the ingredients.

Captain Coco will now consistently face in the correct direction.

The ingredients needed for the stew can no longer be seen sinking into the stove below the pot.

The femur bone needed for Murray’s body will now appear to be correctly held in the player’s hand.

Players will no longer be able to take the Red Herring with them after finishing the Tale.

'The Quest for Guybrush’

Crews returning to this Tall Tale from a checkpoint or rejoining a session will now see characters in the correct locations and the correct notifications as they continue to play through the Tale.

Players leaving the area after completing the Trial of the Sword will now still be able to collect the Medallion.

Crews who experience issues migrating back to the Sea of Thieves after completing the Tale will no longer become stuck and can pass back through the portal again.

The Sword Master and Captain Smirk now remain in the correct positions after defeating Ribbsy.

Players will now only be able to pour the Mojo Potion of New Horizons into the campfire from the correct spot.

The player is no longer able to leave the area while holding the Golden Chest of Treasure Huntery.

Knocking on the door of Stan’s wardrobe after having already pushed it at least once no longer causes it to lose any further interactions.

Ribbsy will now begin his fight against players at full health as intended.

Players are no longer able to walk through the barrel behind the Mêlée Storekeeper.

Stan’s Sales Ledger now has the correct label when discovered by a player.

Players are no longer able to use The Beast’s cage lever after The Beast’s cage is locked.

The Grog Bottle no longer appears full if placed down after a player has drunk some grog from it.

Meathook’s sign will no longer appear to flicker when players are using the zipline that takes them to his house.

There is no longer a delay before the player’s health bar depletes when losing an Insult Sword Fight.

The ‘Take The Beast’ prompt will no longer be present before the player is able to take it from another player.

Guybrush is no longer returned to his chair if the player leaves the room before handing him the potion during the ending sequence.

The memoir spot located in Captain Smirk’s hut will remain accessible throughout the Tall Tale once the location has been accessed.

The music remains playing consistently after clearing the fog.

Murray now speaks at the correct times when players are engaged in Insult Sword Fights.

When the player is taking part in the circus event, Alfredo will now be seen holding a stopwatch.

Insult Sword Fighting opponents will now drop their swords smoothly when losing a battle.

Players are no longer able to reach Stan’s area before the intended time.

The Beast now faces in the correct direction when placed down by the player.

The Ghost Ship’s compass now points in the correct direction.

Other characters’ animations now appear correctly when talking to the Men of Low Moral Fiber at the end of the Tall Tale.

The death audio effects play in a timely fashion when the Sword Master and Captain Smirk defeat their opponents.

Players can no longer talk to the Men of Low Moral Fiber during their final cutscene.

Guybrush’s audio now plays in sync with his animations when you speak to him at the end of the Tale.

The levers used to fix The Beast’s cage now animate correctly after being put into position by the player.

‘The Lair of LeChuck’

Crews who experience issues migrating back to the Sea of Thieves after completing the Tale will no longer become stuck and can pass back through the portal again.

Following the defeat of LeChuck and after exiting the lava tunnels, players will now gracefully find themselves sailing back to Mêlée Island for the final scene.

The audio effect that plays when searching inside the cereal boxes will now only play when necessary and will stop at the correct time.

The player is now able to board the Headless Monkey at the docks on Mêlée Island.

The glint from the sun will no longer block the player's view when using a spyglass.

Trees at the edge of the island near the Monkey Head will now appear with the intended level of detail.

Cannonballs from LeChuck’s ship now use the correct audio effects depending on the surface they strike.

Guybrush’s necklace no longer disappears after he puts it on.

Herman's Rowboat instructions are now properly labelled as ‘Instructions’ rather than a ‘Map’.

Players are now able to walk around the left side of the table on the Headless Monkey.

Players are no longer able to get stuck in the front section of the sunken ship.

All parts of the destroyed mast now have the correct collision.

Players are no longer able to walk through Herman when he is hanging in his trap.

Herman’s Chest Key will no longer disappear briefly after being dropped.

The prompt to shake Herman when he’s caught in the trap now appears at the correct height within the player’s eyeline.

The empty jar found in the stockade now has a Banana Grease label on the outside.

Herman’s trap peg will now reset to its original position if players let go of the button during the interaction.

Herman’s Banana Soup will now show a notification when players collect it from his cache, and also when the item is lost and returned to its original location.

The broken mast trap is now centred in the player’s view when looking through the stockade spyglass.

The Black Pearl’s sails no longer disconnect from the ropes when viewed in the Tunnels of the Damned.

When locked in the wardrobe, Stan’s voice lines can now be heard while the player is underwater.

Falling rocks in the Catacombs will now show visual effects when they hit the lava.

Players now hear the appropriate audio effect when raising the Head of the Navigator.

Wind will now be behind players’ sails after exiting the Tunnels of the Damned towards Monkey Island.

LeChuck’s ship will no longer be destroyed in the first two phases of the fight and will instead fade out.

Water thrown from buckets during this Tall Tale will now animate as expected.

Guybrush will no longer get stuck while invisible in the Catacombs if players misplace the Head of the Navigator.

The Root Beer Bottles found in the crate during the final fight now appear full and ready for battle as intended.

LeChuck will no longer appear to fade out when players approach him during the final fight at the church.

Guybrush will stop waiting for longer than intended after players have caught up with him in the Catacombs.

Environment

Items placed on the pier at Galleon's Grave and Sanctuary Outposts are no longer floating.

Players should no longer be able to get stuck on palm trees at Keel Haul Fort.

Visual and Audio

The Ship’s Map now shows the starting location for The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tales.

The loading spinner is now clearly visible on the new-style loading screens.

Text and Localisation

The Quest Book for The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tales no longer displays overlapping text issues when viewed in Russian, Japanese or Polish.

The Silken Gloves of the Ashen Dragon now have the correct name and description.

The Hardy Ruffian Sea Dog Belt now has the correct description.

When browsing the Pet Chest, Spiffy the Dog is now correctly seen holding a bone in his icon.

Performance and Stability

Players who completed the necessary criteria to unlock an achievement during a recent outage will now find their historic progress has been updated and achievements will unlock on next login.

Ongoing improvements made to server stability to reduce instances where players are disconnected from their session.

