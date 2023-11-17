Best tips and tricks for Skull of Siren Song Voyage in Sea of Thieves 

Captain Briggsy is currently searching for a dangerous ancient relic in Sea of Thieves, the Skull of Siren Song. Since it is extremely powerful, Briggsy is afraid that the Skull of Siren Song might fall into the wrong hands. As a result, the captain is requesting crews all over the world to participate in the hunt for the Skull of Siren Song in Sea of Thieves.

Upon accepting her invitation, you will be put into the fierce, competitive Skull of Siren Song Voyage. Winning this battle will reward you with the treasured Skull you will find in a chest.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of the Skull of Siren Song Voyage in Sea of Thieves.

What is the Skull of Siren Song Voyage in Sea of Thieves?

Screenshot from within the game (Image via Rare Ltd)

The Skull of Siren Song is a competitive adventure that is divided into multiple chapters. This game mode will be available to everyone under the Adventure tab in Sea of Thieves.

Once you partake in this Voyage, you will be put up against other players who share a common objective – finding and delivering the Skull of Siren Song to Captain Briggsy.

Unlike other Voyages, where the map for the adventure is unique for each crew and not visible to others, the map for the Skull of Siren Song Voyage is shared among all the participating crews. This means that all participants will be fighting for the same treasure in real time.

Since this Voyage takes place in Adventure mode, your ship can sink multiple times without the fear of forfeiting the race. However, you should try and avoid taking too much damage from the enemies as that would set you back a lot of time.

Since there is only one Skull that people can obtain in every Voyage, you cannot waste a single minute once the race starts.

How to start the Skull of Siren Song Voyage in Sea of Thieves

A still from the Skull of Siren Song Voyage (Image via Rare Ltd)

Like World events, this Voyage has a time constraint. So, you can start this Voyage once it becomes available on your server.

Once you activate the Skull of Siren Song voyage, you will receive an in-game notification that will tell you the race is now available. You will also receive a phantom note on the main mast of your ship from Captain Briggsy.

You will have to interact with this note to accept the Voyage. You can also choose to ignore it if you do not wish to participate in the race.

