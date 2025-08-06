Skull and Bones will cut content from Y2S3 to work on the biggest upcoming feature

Skull and Bones has delayed Y2S3 by two weeks, and along with this, some of its promised features will be cut. This is being done to make space for the now-delayed gameplay feature the developers are trying to ship out in the best possible state: Faction Wars. Ubisoft is eyeing Faction Wars as a silver bullet to solve their endgame inadequacy, and thus, it's a centerpiece to their plans for the game going forward.

Furthermore, they have made the "strategic decision" to delay Faction Wars as they prepare it for release in a future season. The developers shared this and more in their latest weekly Letter from The Producer blog.

Skull and Bones will get an updated roadmap sometime in the future, possibly in September 2025

Land combat might not be coming to Season 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Skull and Bones has been big on promises for its Year 2 content. Specifically, the inclusion of land combat might be the biggest thing to look forward to. If all were to go according to plan, Season 3, coming this fall, would be when off-the-deck gunfighting and swordplay finally come to this privateering MMO.

However, the latest update from the developers implies that this schedule is now in jeopardy. Not only are they delaying Skull and Bones Y2S3 by two weeks, but they are "pausing work" on "major key features" to refocus their development time on Faction Wars.

A new roadmap reflecting these changes will be showcased sometime in the future. After the blog was posted on August 5, 2025, some players expected more to be shared on the scheduled official stream, but it wasn't. It's likely coming ahead of the Season 3 release, sometime in September 2025.

The whole setback is to fuel more manpower into developing the Faction Wars — the big new endgame system where you pick between the two factions, Campagnie Royale or Dutch Merchant Company, and then engage in real-time territorial warfare.

The idea is to let the community steer the boat, as the Faction Wars PvP will sway the large-scale territorial tension on who gets to claim the Indian Ocean.

Faction Wars won't lock Skull and Bones players into one camp permanently. As the developers clarified in the stream, free-spirited pirates will get to switch sides liberally. However, the system will benefit loyalist privateers more, at least in its first iteration, which will have just the two factions.

Although the updated roadmap will see some content reshuffling, Skull and Bones isn't completely scrapping its previously promised features. We don't know whether land combat is still coming in Season 3, but the developers assure they haven't stopped working on it. Instead, this delay and re-packaging for Y2S3 is to set realistic goalposts they can meet.

