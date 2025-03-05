Skull and Bones developers, Ubisoft Singapore, has officially delayed Year 2, Season 1 extending Season 4 in the meantime. The announcement comes just after the game’s first anniversary. According to the devs, this delay is due to their efforts to give the update a little more polish and some last-minute tweaks.
In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about the Skull and Bones Year 2 Season 1 delay.
Devs announced Year 2 Season 1 delay for Skull and Bones
Ubisoft confirmed that Year 2, Season 1 will now launch on April 15, 2025, pushing back its original release. The delay aims to improve the content based on player feedback. Meanwhile, Season 4 will be extended with additional events.
The first-anniversary event will now run until March 25, 2025, and the Azure Solstice event will remain available until the new season launches.
To give the players a clearer roadmap, Ubisoft has scheduled a showcase on April 14th. This event will highlight upcoming content and provide updates on the new Helm Empire feature. Developers assure fans they are actively reviewing their plans and will share more details soon.
Even with all this new content in the pipeline, Skull and Bones is not performing very well in the market right now. The average player count on Steam is only between 100 and 300, which is too low to maintain a healthy ecosystem in a Massively Multiplayer title like Skull and Bones.
Skull and Bones had tried its best to become the next Sea of Thieves, but it never managed to come anywhere near that title. Ubisoft itself has been going through a rough patch. If this new season and update fails to attract a decent player base, Skull and Bones may face the same fate as XDefiant.
