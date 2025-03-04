Monsters and Memories, upcoming old-school MMO, plans April playtest and Q1 2026 Early-Access release

Monsters and Memories is an old-school MMORPG inspired by classics, like Runescape and WoW. According to a new dev update, the title is gearing up for another major testing phase. The update shared that the devs at Niche Worlds Cult are planning for a new open playtest weekend, scheduled for April 11-13, 2025.

Alongside this, the team has reaffirmed its goal of launching into Early Access in the first quarter of 2026. With additional tests planned throughout the year, the studio is all set to make sure the players get the best. In this article, we have shared what you can expect from the upcoming playtest and more.

What is Monsters and Memories planning for 2025?

Official in-game screenshot (Image via Niche Worlds Cult)

The April 11-13 playtest is the latest opportunity for you to explore the evolving world of Monsters and Memories. While the game has hosted several open test weekends before, this session will allow players to experience the newest updates and improvements.

Leading up to the event, the developers will conduct stress tests and quick system checks. You can get playtest registration links on their official Discord once they are available.

Beyond the upcoming playtest, Niche Worlds Cult has updated its development roadmap. The team is still on track for a Q1 2026 Early Access launch, with a series of crucial milestones planned for 2025.

A still from the game (Image via Niche Worlds Cult)

These include ongoing development, a closed alpha in Q2, and final testing and polish phases. A closed beta is set for Q3 and Q4, making sure the game reaches a stable and refined state before entering Early Access. However, the studio has also shared that these dates are subject to change.

The latest development update also provides insight into the project’s financials. The studio has maintained transparency about its spending, revealing a total investment of nearly $105,000 from October 2020 through December 2024. Last year’s expenses alone amounted to $37,217.10, highlighting the team’s measured approach to development.

Meanwhile, the Monsters and Memories concept art and animation team is still working to improve the game’s visual identity. Recent showcases include player carts, environmental textures, creature models, armor sets, and animations featuring a wood elf, a ratman, and a dragon.

Gameplay refinements are also ongoing, with adjustments to monster respawn rates, enhanced tooltips, and new crafting profession features.

With its next playtest on the horizon and a clear roadmap toward Early Access, Monsters and Memories continues to shape up as a promising entry in the old-school MMO genre.

