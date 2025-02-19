Skull and Bones - The Founding Anniversary event details

Skull and Bones devs are celebrating their first anniversary with The Founding event, which started on February 18, 2025. This celebration brings new rewards, a limited-time currency, and exclusive activities for players. Ubisoft is also releasing the game's official Year 1 soundtrack on March 6 in an effort to raise as much awareness for this event as possible.

Ad

In this article, we have shared everything we know about the Skull and Bones Founding Anniversary event.

How to participate in the Skull and Bones Founding Anniversary event

Rewards you can get from the event (Image via Ubisoft)

To participate in this event, you must first accept a special contract from Blackwood. Once signed up, you will be able to earn Silver Lions, the event-exclusive currency, by completing various activities.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Is it worth playing Skull and Bones in 2025?

Silver Lions be exchanged for cosmetics, weapons, and blueprints, including rare and returning Year 1 items. Some of the biggest highlights include the Illustrious Founding set, a new ship, an adorable pet, and a brand-new firework.

Players can acquire Silver Lions in two ways: purchasing them with Sovereigns or earning them through in-game challenges. Special weekly challenges, world events (excluding convoys), and a mission to recover The Exeter’s cargo all provide Silver Lions as rewards. Convoys, while not dropping Silver Lions, will still contain valuable loot like crafting materials and celebration coins.

Ad

Also read: How to use voice chat in Skull and Bones

What are the Skull and Bones Founding Anniversary event activities?

Official gameplay screenshot of Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

The Exeter’s Cargo

Ad

The mission titled "Recover the Exeter’s Cargo" is one of the major activities during The Founding Anniversary event. In this quest, salvagers have stolen valuable cargo and are attempting to flee the Indian Ocean. You must track down and sink the convoy to recover Exeter Chests, which may contain premium cosmetics alongside Silver Lions.

Sainte-Anne

Once you have collected enough Silver Lions, you can head to the celebration store beneath Scurlock’s statue in Sainte-Anne. This location offers various limited-time rewards, including weapon blueprints, cosmetics, and furniture. Additionally, a special celebration cache near the statue contains more event-exclusive loot.

Despite a rocky launch, Ubisoft is doubling down on Skull and Bones with this anniversary event. Rumors of Year 2 content even suggest that the game may have a longer lifespan than expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback