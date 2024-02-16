Voice chat in Skull and Bones is seen as a quality-of-life feature more than anything else. Strictly speaking, you can play the whole game without using this feature. That said, you can play the game in a co-op party of three, where this feature does make communication easier.

Read along to find out how to use voice chat in Skull and Bones, how you can enable it, and the best settings to use.

Note: The developers temporarily restricted the voice chat feature to fix related issues in Skull and Bones early access. If you are facing a red text saying, "You do not have the privilege to enable this feature," this might be why.

How to enable voice chat in Skull and Bones

You can enable voice chat from Audio Settings (Image via Ubisoft)

To enable voice chat in Skull and Bones, Go to Settings > Audio and then toggle Void Chat to "On." You can do this from the main menu before diving into the game or from the pause menu during gameplay.

Further settings under Voice Chat in Skull and Bones

Toggling on voice chat lets you both use your own mic and hear voice chat input from other players. There are other settings under the "voice" section in the Audio tab that you can use to refine the feature further.

Microphone Input Device : Set the device you want for voice input. To further modify this setting or troubleshoot, head over to the dedicated mic settings segment on your platform ("Speech" for Windows 10).

: Set the device you want for voice input. To further modify this setting or troubleshoot, head over to the dedicated mic settings segment on your platform ("Speech" for Windows 10). Mic Sensitivity : The threshold that your mic picks up when you use Open Microphone in Voice Chat. The default setting should be good to go for most devices.

: The threshold that your mic picks up when you use Open Microphone in Voice Chat. The default setting should be good to go for most devices. Enable Microphone : From here, you can enable your microphone for voice input or disable it just to use voice chat to hear other players.

: From here, you can enable your microphone for voice input or disable it just to use voice chat to hear other players. Voice Chat Volume : Dedicated volume slider for voice chat output.

: Dedicated volume slider for voice chat output. Sound Output Device : The device used to hear voice chat output.

: The device used to hear voice chat output. Voice Chat Mode: Use push-to-talk to manually toggle voice input or set it to open mic to pick up voice automatically.

As a pirate-themed co-op game, Skull and Bones is lifted straight out of the Assassin's Creed Black Flag playbook. On the combat front, it is a tactical game of naval warfare.

You can explore this roleplay side of things more creatively by using voice chat in Skull and Bones - such as singing your own homebrew sea shanties with your friends!

