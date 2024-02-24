Developer Ubisoft has shared the Skull and Bones Year 1 roadmap, and it is full of exciting content. The gameplay content of Year 1 will be free and available to all players without restrictions. This includes boss battles, quality-of-life improvements, and many more additional features. Year 1 is divided into a total of four “seasons,” each lasting a total of 12 weeks. Notably, a certain section of game progression will be reset between the seasons.

Read on to learn more about the Skull and Bones Year 1 roadmap.

Everything you need to know about Skull and Bones Year 1

Official roadmap for Year 1 (Image via Ubisoft)

As detailed by Ubisoft on its official website, Skull and Bones Year 1 (also dubbed Rise of the Kingpins) is set to provide players with a full year’s worth of content free of charge. Year 1 will be divided into seasons, each offering unique quests, loot, and other improvements. Each season lasts 12 weeks and explores a different theme, detailed as follows:

Season 1: Raging Tides

Raging Tides will feature the following additions to the base game:

A battle against Philippe La Peste, the “dread pirate lord of the Caribbean.”

Faction Convoys

A battle against a sea monster - the Kingpin Tylosaurus.

Territory Control QoL.

New Takeover opportunities, such as the Hostile Takeover and Legendary Heists.

The usual season rewards.

Season 2: Chorus of Havoc

Chorus of Havoc features the following content:

A battle against the Hubac Twins, the menacing pirate duo sent by the King of France to take control of the seas.

A Dragon Boat event, the details of which are still unknown.

A blueprint for the Compagnie Warship.

Fleet management QoL.

Additional Takeover opportunities.

Miscellaneous other season rewards such as furniture, weapons, and ships.

Season 3: Into the Dragon's Wake

Into the Dragon’s Wake features the following content:

A battle against Li Tian Ning, the feared ex-commander of the Dragon’s Claw faction.

A Halloween-themed event, the details of which are still unknown.

Additional new World Events.

A showdown against a yet unnamed Legendary Sea Monster.

New Takeover opportunities.

A “New Major Feature”.

The usual season rewards.

Season 4: Shadows of the Deep

Shadows of the Deep is the last season of Year 1 and features the following content:

A battle against a “Mystery Rival”.

A Lunar New Year event, the details of which are still unknown.

Additional new World Events.

Yet another battle against a Legendary Sea Monster.

Another “Major Feature”.

New Takeover opportunities

The usual season rewards.

Skull and Bones Year 1 is set to kick off rather soon, with Raging Tides on February 27, 2024. Additional details surrounding the other three seasons are quite scarce and will be updated later.

For more Skull and Bones news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.