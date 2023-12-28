"Someone lost the housing lottery": Reddit reacts to Final Fantasy 14 DDoS attacks

Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks are sadly a somewhat common occurrence in Final Fantasy 14. It's caused by an excessive influx of internet traffic directed at a specific server that overwhelms and disrupts its normal traffic. Unlike botting in the title, which is a violation of its Terms-of-Service (ToS) and usually leads to permanent bans for those responsible, DDoS attacks are illegal by law and can lead to severe legal consequences extending beyond the game's jurisdiction.

However, a highlight of these attacks is the comedic outburst from the community, as they speculate and jest about the various reasons behind such drastic actions by the perpetrators.

Here's a Reddit user joking about the motives behind Final Fantasy 14 DDoS attacks:

Redditor's humorous take on Final Fantasy 14's DDoS attacks

Competitive multiplayer games like Counter-Strike 2 and League of Legends are often plagued by a fair share of DDoS attacks. These attacks aim to disrupt the enemy team's performance by flooding their servers with excessive data that causes constant crashes, creating an uneven playing field.

For competitive games, the motivations behind these actions are crystal clear: it's a roundabout way to cheat the system and secure victory. However, Final Fantasy 14 is not a competitive game at its core, even though it has dedicated PvP game modes.

As players share the world in an MMORPG like Final Fantasy 14, the game is hosted on regional mega servers. A DDoS attack in such cases is different from the previously mentioned competitive games, as everyone gets affected by the instability of servers, including the attacker.

Initially proposed as a joke, the housing lottery inadvertently became a subject of ridicule during this debacle. Housing is a beloved feature in the title that not many players get to experience, as there are limited houses available that can only be purchased by participating in a lottery system. So many Redditors joked that a frustrated player who failed to secure a house in the title might be the driving force behind these DDoS attacks.

Raubanhn, a significant character in Final Fantasy 14's main storyline, also became a subject of jest among players, as they speculated about his missing arm being stuck in the servers as the cause of their instability. However, the crashes were no laughing matter during difficult boss fights, as they led to team wipes and considerable distress among many.

European data centers, such as Light and Chaos servers, were the only ones affected by these DDoS attacks. While the reasons behind these attacks are still unknown, the developers have made an official lodestone post explaining the situation to players.

They further commented on the ongoing investigation into these attacks:

"We are investigating the attack and taking countermeasures. Additional information will be provided as the situation develops."

