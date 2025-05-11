Soulframe is getting a certainly-not-Pokémon mechanic with Preludes 10 update

The Preludes 10 update for Soulframe is planned to release this month, and the developers have once again teased new things during the Devstream 188 panel at PAX East 2025. This update is putting a heavy focus on weapon customization, something players were asking for a while. Amidst all the new things, the new Runes & Motes system were something that caught everyone’s attention. In the words of Digital Extremes' CEO, Steve Sinclair, the Motes are part of a new weapon upgrade system "that’s not at all like Pokémon".

Ad

These were originally planned to be introduced in Preludes 9 update, but the idea was pushed back.

What are Motes in Soulframe?

Motes showcase (Image via Digital Extremes)

Originally revealed during Soulframe Devsteam 7, Motes are tiny creature-like things that act like a new ability for a weapon. Those who've played Soulframe will remember spotting similar creatures by the fireside while in the Nightfold. They can be found in the open world, and players will have to catch them.

Ad

Trending

Creatures by the Fireside (Image via Digital Extremes)

As per Digital Extremes' CEO Steve Sinclair, there will be 20 (or 13) different Motes in the upcoming update. Each provides a new ability, such as freezing the enemy. The livestream only showcased one Mote ability of freezing an enemy, but the inventory also revealed other elements like Fire, Poison, and Electricity.

Ad

Furthermore, players can set Motes free, which will reward feeding materials for other Motes. One would think, why would someone let a power-up go? That’s because players can have multiple instances of a single Mote, meaning there will probably be more than enough.

There also seems to be another way to feed them, as per a previous Soulframe devstream. A system like critical chance is expected, where the soul of an enemy is revealed. Players will have the opportunity to steam the soul and feed it to the Mote in the weapon.

Ad

How do Runes fit into Soulframes' Motes system?

Mote with Runes on a weapon (Image via Digital Extremes)

Runes are an upgrade that stacks on top of Motes and gives them additional effects. There wasn’t much revealed about Runes, but on the surface, they appear to be like modifiers.

Ad

The image above showcased a Mote in the middle with Runes stacked alongside. The latter showcased above grants increased stagger after the player performs a perfect dodge.

More details about the new system are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. With Soulframe Preludes 10, the developers are also introducing new weapon types, boss fights, enemies, and combat improvements.

Can Soulframe get in legal trouble with Nintendo over the new Mote system?

Ad

Mentioning Pokémon by name in a feature reveal such as this can put one in a tricky spot; but even so, it's unlikely to cause real legal trouble for Soulframe.

Palworld got in trouble with Nintendo over the Pal Sphere mechanics and Flying using your Pals. The Mote system floats the idea of capturing and upgrading - but these are things equipped on weapons, and not something you individually fight with.

Furthermore, the reveal showcased you won’t have to throw any copyright-infringing orbs to catch them, so Digital Extremes should be fine - as far as patent law is concerned, it can be deemed a "totally original concept".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More