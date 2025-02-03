SWTOR: What does the Preferred status give you?

Star Wars The Old Republic (SWTOR) has three ways of classifying players: Free-to-play, Preferred, and Subscribed. F2P players get access to the base game, with all the class storylines and flashpoints, as well as the 'Rise of the Hutt Cartel' and 'Prelude: The Shadow of Revan' expansions. Subscribed players get access to everything in the game. The Preferred status, however, is somewhat in between. Preferred players are the ones who have subscribed at least once or have spent money on this MMORPG. While they have more access than F2P players, they are far more restricted when compared with Subscribed players.

This article will discuss what you can get in SWTOR as a Preferred player.

What do Preferred players get in SWTOR?

Your player status will be displayed in the character selection screen (Image via Broadsword)

Access to expansions

If you are a Preferred player, you will have access to all the expansions that were available in the game when you were Subscribed or had spent money on the game. For example, if you are F2P and buy Cartel Coins, you will become Preferred and have access to all the expansions present currently.

Similarly, if you had Subscribed when the 'Onslaught' expansion was released and have not subscribed since then, your characters will have access to all the expansions up to 'Onslaught' but not the ones that were released later.

Higher level cap

F2P players can only level up their characters to Level 60. However, if you had a Subscription or had spent money when the maximum level in the game was increased to 80, you will be able to level your characters up to Level 80.

This means that you will be able to level up entirely and will be able to access the various Level 80 Flashpoints in the game. You will also be able to travel to every planet in the game since all Level 80 planets will be unlocked for you.

You will also have access to the highest level of gear. However, keep in mind that you will not be able to equip gear that requires Artifact Equipment Authorization.

Trading and Sprinting

F2P players have to reach Level 10 to be able to trade with other players. However, as a Preferred player, you will be able to trade from Level 1.

You will also be able to Sprint from Level 1, unlike F2P players who have to get to Level 10 in order to Sprint.

Increased character slots

Preferred players can get up to 15 character slots per server, depending on the number of expansions you have unlocked. While this is much less than the number of slots Subscribed players get, it is a lot more than what F2P players get.

Having more character slots gives you the option to explore more class stories and more combat styles.

Two Crew Skill slots

Being a Preferred player means that you have access to two of the three Crew Skill slots. This comes in handy if you are into Crafting. This would allow you to divide more crafting skills across your characters, giving you more crafting options.

