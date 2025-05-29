The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn Standard vs Deluxe Edition: What's the difference?

The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC introduces a new chapter of Ubisoft's third-person looter-shooter RPG saga with an all-new story and content. Whether it's returning fans or new players, they must choose between two distinct editions: Standard and Deluxe. While most players will be satisfied with the former, hardcore fans who wish to own all The Division 2 content may want to get the latter.

Read on to know the differences between each edition, including what's included and what isn't. Here are the details

The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn Standard vs Deluxe Edition differences explored

Explore Brooklyn's orange-clad streets patrolled by the Cleaners (Image via Ubisoft)

Here's what players buying the Standard version of the DLC can expect:

The Battle for Brooklyn story campaign

A level 40 boost lets players jump right into the DLC.

Two new open-world named zones: Dumbo and Brooklyn Heights.

New and returning skills, gear, and exotics.

Increased stash space

The Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, has all of the above as well as the following two cosmetics:

Canvas Outfit

Canvas Weapon Skin

Now, while The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn Standard Edition is fairly priced at $14.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $24.99. Note that these outfits do not offer any gameplay bonuses as they are additional personalization options for the player avatar. In other words, fans are paying $10 more for the two cosmetic pieces, which will be a hard pass for many.

The base version alone should net about 6-12 hours of content for players to engage in. This depends on how fast they are willing to beeline through the main story content or if they want to take their time farming gear and weapons. This DLC introduces several new gear sets and Exotic loot to uncover across its story and open-world content, which players can then also use in the base game.

What is The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC about?

Set after the events of the base game and the Warlords of New York DLC, players will navigate Brooklyn to defeat the Cleaners. Armed with new Purple Flame weapons, they are a deadly menace who can corrode player armor, forcing them to employ a defensive gameplay approach.

While this expansion is not ambitious or revolutionary by any means, there is still enough content here for players to mow throw for about a dozen hours.

The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC is on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

