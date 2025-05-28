How to access The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC

With the launch of The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC, both newcomers and longtime fans will fight through an all-new chapter of looting-shooting mayhem. Before players can take on the challenge of protecting Brooklyn from the invasion of the Purple Flame-weilding Cleaners, they must know how to start the DLC. After all, this new story expansion takes place in a unique sandbox map.

While it might seem a tad confusing for new players at first, it is very easy to do so. Here's how to gain access to the The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC.

How to start The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC?

Tackle new foes and obtain new gear in The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Battle for Brooklyn is the first paid content for The Division 2 in quite some time since the launch of the Warlords of New York expansion in 2020, players must first purchase it on their preferred platform of choice to be able to access it. Once done, players must boot into their save character.

On the home screen, players will see that their character is eligible for a boost if their level is lower than 40, the recommended level requirement to play through this DLC. This can only be done in-game after starting the new story, so players must log into their save file and go to the main hub of the White House in Washington, DC.

Here, the helicopter in front of the White House will take players to Brooklyn, and talking to the New York Pilot NPC standing in front of the vehicle will allow players to select between the downloadable content to play. This is also how players will begin the older Warlords of New York DLC. If they are using a lower-level character, then a Boost option will be available when starting the campaign.

This will instantly increase the player's level to 40 upon being dropped into The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Additionally, they will also be provided a set of Superior (Pink) and High-End (Yellow) tier gear and weapons for use. This is key since the enemies are also level 40. Additionally, many of the Cleaner foes are armed with Purple Flame tech that will corrode players' armor in combat.

The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC is out right now for all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

