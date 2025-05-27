The Division 2: How much content does Battle for Brooklyn DLC have?

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’s latest DLC, Battle for Brooklyn, is taking everyone back to the streets of Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo. The DLC brings two new open-world zones, skills, gear, and exotics, along with a new season kicking off Year 7. Battle for Brooklyn is included in the current Gold Edition for The Division 2. Those who own the game must make a $15 purchase to access the new content. However, it's not uncommon to wonder if the DLC is worth purchasing.
This article will go over all the content coming with DLC and help you decide if it’s worth spending money on.
How much content does The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC have?
Considering The Division 2 is a looter shooter game, the DLC's actual play time depends on your play style. But the developers have already estimated how much time you’ll be spending.
The Battle for Brooklyn DLC will take 6-10 hours to complete. This is excluding the time it takes to solve eight new Hunter riddles. Meaning, you’re looking at an extended gameplay time, which depends on the difficulty of the riddles.
Nine new missions will be part of the Battle for Brooklyn story. This includes three main missions, four world missions, and two story missions. World missions and main missions are the only ones that will be replayable.
Outside the missions, there are two open-world named zones to explore with four control points, 12 living world activities, and 10 bounty locations. Apart from these, there will be new skills and equipment, which will help you take down over 16 world bosses.
Should you buy Battle for Brooklyn DLC?
With a price tag of $15 for those who already own the game, it’s hard not to recommend the DLC. If you don’t have the base game and are planning to start playing The Division 2, purchasing the Gold Edition at a discount is the best bang for your buck you’ll get.
However, the game went on sale in April 2025, and there’s no information on when the next one will be. In this situation, you can get the base game for $30 and the DLC for $15, bringing the total to $45 instead of spending $60 on the Gold Edition. Do note that you’ll miss the Warlords of New York Expansion if you follow this method.