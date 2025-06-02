The Division 2: Is Warlords of New York worth buying?

The Division 2 Warlords of New York is the big endgame expansion, letting players take on the notorious Aaron Keener across the streets of New York, a new sandbox map separate from the base game's open world of Washington, DC. Released back in 2020, this was the first major content drop for Ubisoft's ambitious third-person looter-shooter game, making it a must-buy for completionists.

Now with the arrival of the latest Battle for Brooklyn DLC, is it worth checking out for newcomers? Here is a comprehensive rundown, allowing readers to decide for themselves.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York DLC is worth buying for additional gameplay content

Find new loot and gear up to take on Aaron Keener (Image via Ubisoft)

In a nutshell, here's what players can expect when they purchase Warlords of New York:

A new story campaign with 6-12 hours of content featuring four Warlords to tackle.

Level cap increased to 40 from the base game's 30.

New map to explore, new gear to discover, and new enemies to fight.

With this expansion, the core loot and gear customization system of The Division 2 was also overhauled, making it easier to grasp for both newcomers and veterans. This includes recalibration for stats and talents, new open-world activities and collectibles, and even its own rendition of the Dark Zone PvP areas.

The latter is because once players begin the Warlords of New York DLC, they cannot return to the main game area of Washington. So, they can explore the new, albeit smaller, multiplayer zones for exciting skirmishes against other players and farming new Exotic-rarity loot. Players, including loot-hoarders who want to see everything that the game has to offer, cannot do without this DLC.

Players who are buying the new Battle for Brooklyn DLC should also consider getting this for the full experience. Thankfully, both it and the Warlords of New York expansion are included in the Gold Edition of the game, so we recommend buying this mid-tier edition over the Standard Edition if possible to have access to all the missions.

Also Read: The Division 2's new "Ultimate Edition" means Battle for Brooklyn is not a freebie for anyone

The Division 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

