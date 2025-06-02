  • home icon
  • The Division 2: Is Warlords of New York worth buying?

The Division 2: Is Warlords of New York worth buying?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jun 02, 2025 22:40 IST
The Division 2 Warlords of New York DLC
Take down the powerful Warlords in this exciting DLC for Ubisoft's 2019 looter-shooter (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 Warlords of New York is the big endgame expansion, letting players take on the notorious Aaron Keener across the streets of New York, a new sandbox map separate from the base game's open world of Washington, DC. Released back in 2020, this was the first major content drop for Ubisoft's ambitious third-person looter-shooter game, making it a must-buy for completionists.

Now with the arrival of the latest Battle for Brooklyn DLC, is it worth checking out for newcomers? Here is a comprehensive rundown, allowing readers to decide for themselves.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York DLC is worth buying for additional gameplay content

Find new loot and gear up to take on Aaron Keener (Image via Ubisoft)

In a nutshell, here's what players can expect when they purchase Warlords of New York:

  • A new story campaign with 6-12 hours of content featuring four Warlords to tackle.
  • Level cap increased to 40 from the base game's 30.
  • New map to explore, new gear to discover, and new enemies to fight.

With this expansion, the core loot and gear customization system of The Division 2 was also overhauled, making it easier to grasp for both newcomers and veterans. This includes recalibration for stats and talents, new open-world activities and collectibles, and even its own rendition of the Dark Zone PvP areas.

The latter is because once players begin the Warlords of New York DLC, they cannot return to the main game area of Washington. So, they can explore the new, albeit smaller, multiplayer zones for exciting skirmishes against other players and farming new Exotic-rarity loot. Players, including loot-hoarders who want to see everything that the game has to offer, cannot do without this DLC.

Players who are buying the new Battle for Brooklyn DLC should also consider getting this for the full experience. Thankfully, both it and the Warlords of New York expansion are included in the Gold Edition of the game, so we recommend buying this mid-tier edition over the Standard Edition if possible to have access to all the missions.

The Division 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

