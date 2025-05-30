The Division 2's new "Ultimate Edition" means Battle for Brooklyn is not a freebie for anyone

With the launch of the new The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn paid DLC, Ubisoft has revised its existing editions for the game. Gone is the previous Warlords of New York Edition, instead replaced with a new Gold Edition that has both story expansions for the third-person open-world looter-shooter game. What's more, the older Ultimate Edition has also been axed in place of a new one.

It includes all content in the Gold Edition, plus extra goodies. However, if older Ultimate Edition owners were expecting Battle for Brooklyn to be available to them for free, then they would be mistaken, as that is not the case. Simply put, owners of the older Ultimate Edition will not receive Battle for Brooklyn, and they must instead buy the DLC separately.

The Division 2's new Ultimate Edition is unfair towards loyal fans

Expand Tweet

In short, this new change has caused a ton of confusion among The Division fandom across social media. Players who purchased the Ultimate Edition before the launch of Battle of Brooklyn, assuming they would get the then-upcoming DLC included, were surprised to know that an all-new Ultimate Edition has taken its place, that too at full price, no less.

Ubisoft has addressed this directly in one of their replies to a user on X:

Expand Tweet

Usually, Ultimate Editions of games are the definitive versions with all content, so players could not be faulted for thinking Battle of Brooklyn will be packed in too. This is a bit of a shame, especially for those who bought the Ultimate Edition like I did in anticipation of Battle for Brooklyn.

As it stands now, they will need to spend extra to get the DLC. That said, those who bought The Division 2 on sale will still be paying less by purchasing the DLC on top of it, rather than getting the new Ultimate Edition on its own, so there's that.

The Division 2 and its Battle for Brooklyn DLC are available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

