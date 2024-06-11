The Division 2 Mike 01 error code: Potential causes, possible fixes, and more

The Division 2 Mike 01 error code has been the bane of many players, as it can boot them out of the game right in the middle of an intense firefight. This error generally occurs when players lose connection to Ubisoft's servers. However, it might not necessarily be a server-end issue and they can try user-end solutions to circumnavigate the dreaded error code.

This guide covers everything one needs to know about the Mike 01 error code in The Division 2, including possible solutions to get past it.

What is the Division 2 Mike 01 error code?

The Division 2 Mike 01 error code will happen if you try to log in during server outage (Image via Ubisoft)

As previously mentioned, the Mike 01 error occurs when the game fails to connect to its servers.

Trending

Here are the probable causes for this error code in The Division 2:

The servers are down. This can be due to the rare surprise outages, planned downtimes, or patch deployment maintenance. This is why the Mike 01 error code becomes more frequent right after big updates like The Division 2 Y6S1 patch.

Connection to the servers is lost due to a problem on your end.

Possible fixes for The Division 2 Mike 01 error code

1) Check The Division 2's server status

Before you proceed with user-end troubleshooting, remember to check The Division 2's server status. The known cause for the Mike 01 error code is server unavailability - and if you are facing the issue for this reason, you have no solutions other than to wait it out.

However, if it's not a patch maintenance, planned downtime, or server outage, proceed with the following steps.

2) Check your internet connection status

If it's not a server-side problem related to connectivity, it could be your own internet connection. Check whether you have connection issues and/or data loss by running an online speedtest. The usual checklist for connectivity troubleshooting can come in handy here:

Flush your DNS from Command prompt.

Restart your router.

In very rare cases, it may be related to your current Network Driver. Go to Device Manager from the Start menu, scroll down to Network adapters, and select Update driver.

Restarting your device/PC can also often solve lingering user-end connection problems.

3) Restart The Division 2 and check for pending updates

Sometimes the Mike 01 Error code may crop up during an ongoing session of The Division 2. If this is the case, close the game, wait for a brief period, and then launch it again from your host app. If the issue still persists, you may have to move on to the following step.

4) Verify the integrity of your game files

As a last-ditch effort, you can see if the error is due to a file version mismatch or corrupted files. To remedy this, you can check for game files' health by verifying integrity. Regardless of the platform you're on, there should be an option to do this.

If none of these measures work and your internet is otherwise stable, it may be a rare case of an undocumented server outage. In that case, the only solution is to wait it out and check back in an hour.