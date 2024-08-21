The First Descendant Bravery Set: How to get, effects, and more

The First Descendant Bravery Set is a set of External Components, which are minor attachments that give bonuses to DEF, HP, and Shield. While these aren’t given as much attention as reactors in The First Descendant, using proper External Components in a Descendant can greatly improve their build.

The First Descendant Bravery Set is great for Descendants who are very dependent on their skills. Some of these Descendants are Bunny, Gley, and Freyna. You need to equip all four components of the set to get the best perks. Here's how you can get the First Descendant Bravery Set.

Guide for getting the First Descendant Bravery Set

Farm the obstructor to get the set (Image via NEXON)

Each External Component equipped on a Descendant increases its DEF, HP, or Shield. However, if you equip two or four components of the same set, you get special perks on top of the bonuses. The Bravery Set is one of such sets. To get the First Descendant Bravery Set, farm the Obstructer boss on hard mode.

The Obstructer Interceptor battle is quite challenging, especially if you don't know how to handle it. The main damage attribute for this boss is Toxic. So, to beat it, make sure you have high Toxin Resistance, at least 8000. Also, keep in mind that it is vulnerable to electric damage, so try to exploit it as hard as you can.

The Bravery Set components are

Bravery Auxiliary Power

Bravery Memory

Bravery Sensor

Bravery Processor

Bravery Set Effects

Collect the components to get the best perks (Image via NEXON)

Effects when having two components equipped:

HP Recovery +1.8%

Max Shield +11.9%

Effects when having four components equipped:

Skill Duration Boost, which is proportional to the ratio of Current Custom Resources to Max Custom Resources. The boost cap is 6.6%.

Whenever an enemy inflicted with Stun is defeated, there is a 35% chance to reduce a random skill's cooldown by 1.63 seconds.

The skill cooldown effects are quite handy for Descendants who rely on Skill damage. The skill duration increase is also very effective for Tanks like Ajax. When using the Bravery Set, try to equip all four components to get the best perks from the set.

