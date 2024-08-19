Everything we know about Hailey in The First Descendant

Hailey is the next playable character coming to The First Descendant, releasing on August 29 alongside the Season 1 update. The update will also include the Ult form of Freyna, as well as a good amount of new endgame content for you to chew through. Yet, all eyes are set on Hailey, a rather enigmatic character who has taken the fanbase by storm - or should we say blizzard?

In this article, we will try to dissect everything that is known about Haily, the upcoming Descendant.

What will Hailey's abilities be like in The First Descendant?

In a recent Gamescom trailer, Hailey's abilities were outlined. They are as follows:

Cryo Round (First Ability): Hailey's shoulder-mounted weapon automatically tracks and opens fire on enemies. Deals damage and inflicts 'Cryo' debuff, which deals additional damage based on Firearm ATK.

(First Ability): Hailey's shoulder-mounted weapon automatically tracks and opens fire on enemies. Deals damage and inflicts 'Cryo' debuff, which deals additional damage based on Firearm ATK. Storm Snare (Second Ability): Knocks back all enemies with a gust of arctic wind around you, then fires a freezing beam that deals damage and debuffs enemies with 'Cryo'.

(Second Ability): all enemies with a gust of arctic wind around you, then fires a freezing beam that deals damage and debuffs enemies with 'Cryo'. Cold Fury (Third Ability): Hailey's Movement Speed gradually decreases, but her Firearm and Skill Critical Hit Rate , and Firearm Penetration all increase significantly.

(Third Ability): Hailey's Movement Speed gradually decreases, but her and , and all increase significantly. Zenith (Fourth Ability): Hailey crouches and equips Zenith, her signature anti-material Sniper Cannon, boasting high Firearm ATK and Chill damage. Like any sniper, you can zoom in to use the scope. Recovers MP upon successfully attacking Weak Points and decreases the Cooldown the more Bullets you have remaining when the skill ends.

(Fourth Ability): Hailey crouches and equips Zenith, her signature anti-material Sniper Cannon, boasting high Firearm ATK and Chill damage. Like any sniper, you can zoom in to use the scope. Recovers MP upon successfully attacking Weak Points and decreases the Cooldown the more Bullets you have remaining when the skill ends. Passive: While shooting targets at a distance, Hailey has higher Critical Damage on her weapons.

The finer details of these abilities have been sourced from Dev note 12. When Hailey actually releases, there may be slight differences in how they function, so we'll update this guide later to reflect this.

Hailey will also have her own Transcendental Modules (or red mods) that alter her skillset. However, these won't be released on August 29, but in the final update of Season 1 on October 30.

Hailey will debuff enemies with Cryo, damaging them further (Image via Nexon)

Following the icy footsteps of Viessa, Hailey will be the second Descendant to harness the Chill element. While Viessa sticks to a mobbing and crowd-control role, Hailey's fingers will fit the burst DPS glove.

Currently, there are no other Chill-based Descendants, but there are multiple Fire and Electricity-based ones. From the variance in their design, our assumption is Hailey will compare to Viessa in the same way Sharen compares to Bunny. While their skills share the same elements, they will specialize in very different fields—which seems to be the obvious choice from a game design perspective.

For more, check out the trailer for The First Descendant Season 1 'Invasion':

That's all we know about Hailey in The First Descendant so far. We will update this article with further information as and when it is officially revealed.

