The First Descendant Hungry Sonic Set: How to get, effects, and more

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Aug 21, 2024 18:19 IST
Hungry Sonic set guide (Image via NEXON)
The First Descendant Hungry Sonic Set is an external component set. The First Descendant is an online FPS that features a set number of playable characters. Nevertheless, each of these Descendants can be customized to the player’s preferred playstyle. The customization is mostly done by reactors and components.

The Hungry Sonic Set can give a powerful boost to skill durations. Another ability of this component set is that it can increase the toxin resistance of the Descendant. If you are going against Bosses like Obstructor in The First Descendant, then this component set is the best choice for you.

Guide for getting the First Descendant Hungry Sonic Set

Farm the gluttony boss to get the components (Image via NEXON)
External components give boosts to the defensive capabilities and stats of the Descendant. The Hungry Sonic Set is an external component set that requires at least two pieces to get its special perks. To find the components, you will have to fight the Gluttony Interceptor battle in Hard mode. The components are dropped at random, so you will have to farm this boss a few times to get all the components.

also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: The First Descendant tier list: Best characters to play

Gluttony is a boss that uses the chill attribute in its attacks. If you want to have the complete First Descendant Hungry Sonic Set, then you will have to farm the boss multiple times. So, before going into the battle, try to use the anti-freeze solution in your build. Gluttony is very weak to fire, so try to exploit it as much as you can.

The Hungry Sonic Set components are:

  • Hungry Sonic Auxiliary Power
  • Hungry Sonic Memory
  • Hungry Sonic Sensor
  • Hungry Sonic Processor

The First Descendant Hungry Sonic Set Effects

Farm the boss multiple times to get the set (Image via NEXON)
Effects when having two components equipped:

  • Toxin Resistance +2.8%

Effects when having four components equipped:

  • Upon Skill use grants 1 stack of Efflux.
  • After using an Enhanced Skill, get 1 stack of Wave and 10 stacks of Efflux.
  • When hitting an enemy with a Unique Weapon, the wave recovers MP by 0.2% per stack.
  • Convert to Efflux to Tuning when you at 50 stacks of Efflux. Tuning will increase Skill Duration +1.79% proportional to Max MP, HP Heal Modifier +2.83%.

The First Descendant Hungry Sonic Set can be very effective on Descendants with high Max HP — Ajax and Kyle. Kyle is a Descendant who can especially benefit from this component set because the skill duration boosts on his Magnetic Field abilities can be very effective for him on the battlefield.

