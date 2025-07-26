The First Descendant Season 3: Breakthrough release date, new content, and major features

The First Descendant Season 3 update is coming on August 7, 2025, and will feature new Descendants, weapons, enemies, story expansion, and more. The update is expected to improve several aspects of the game based on player feedback. However, if you want an early taster of the new open-world zone, there is a playable demo that features a short mission and an introduction to the eight-player colossus boss fight.

That said, with less than two weeks remaining for the update, let’s find out what’s coming.

All you need to know about The First Descendant Season 3

Season 3 expands The First Descendant’s ongoing story and will take everyone to Axion Plains. The first half is focused on Nell and how she unlocks her Arche to become a Descendant.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming:

New Descendants

Nell unlocks her Arche in Season 3 (Image via Nexon)

Similar to the previous season, the first half of Season 3 will introduce two new Descendants, followed by two more in the second half. Nell and Ultimate Luna will arrive first, while details on the next two are yet to be revealed.

The recent demo gave a first-hand experience of Nell’s abilities. Her first ability fires AoE projectiles towards enemies, while her second ability creates a large area that deals damage over time. Using the ability again will cause the said area to explode.

With the second ability active, her third ability can group everyone inside the area. Finally, the fourth ability will convert all of the weapon damage you and your allies deal into weak point hits. She is currently available as a playable character in the demo.

Ult Luna comes with new Transcendent modules (Image via Nexon)

As for Luna, we already know all of her abilities, and the Ultimate form will likely add some additional damage and increase the base health and energy. There will be new Transcendent modules for her and other characters, but any details regarding them are yet to be revealed.

New weapons and enemies

Swords are coming to The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

With new Descendants, Season 3 will also bring new weapons. Two of those, a scout rifle and a rocket launcher, are already available to try in the demo. A full list will be available alongside the patch notes.

The upcoming update is also introducing a new weapon archetype, Sword, into the mix. They can be equipped in the same slot as any other weapons and will have new mods, although more details are yet to be revealed.

Axion Plains will contain the Legion of Breach (Image via Nexon)

The Axiom Plains will also introduce a new enemy faction called the Legion of Breach. One of the mini-bosses in the demo transformed into a half-vehicle, which may point toward some kind of hybrid species, but we’ll have to wait for the lore to unfold.

Major features coming to The First Descendant Season 3

Hoverbike and Lounge in Season 3 (Image via Nexon)

Along with the in-game content, various feature updates are coming in The First Descendant Season 3:

Trading: One of the long-requested features, Season 3 will add Trading. This feature will be limited to module trading but can expand based on reception in future updates.

One of the long-requested features, Season 3 will add Trading. This feature will be limited to module trading but can expand based on reception in future updates. Lounge: The Lounge is a new player housing area that can be customized to showcase your weapons, character skins, etc. It will also feature a first-person mode for better immersion.

The Lounge is a new player housing area that can be customized to showcase your weapons, character skins, etc. It will also feature a first-person mode for better immersion. Hoverbike: The Hoverbike is a new way to traverse from one point to another in the game. Unlike other zones, Axion is much bigger. That’s why the devs are adding the mountable vehicle.

Apart from these, there will be some massive balance changes to address the ongoing meta characters. This will be done to bring the underused Descendants and weapons up to par with the new ones and make them viable. There’s also a Nier Automata collab, which will bring new character skins.

