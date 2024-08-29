The First Descendant Season 1 Battle Pass rewards, price, and more

A brand-new Battle Pass has arrived in The First Descendant alongside Season 1: Invasion. Like the Pre-Season iteration, there are 96 tiers of rewards. While most of these rewards are locked behind the Premium Upgrade track, there are several free rewards and new items in the Supply Shop that F2P players can benefit from.
In this article, we will detail all the tiered rewards and Supply Shop inventory for the Season 1 Battle Pass in The First Descendant.
All rewards in The First Descendant Season 1 Battle Pass
Here are all the rewards you can get from this Season's Battle Pass in The First Descendant by unlocking its tiers:
- Excava (Ultimate Weapon)
- Free Precision Phase Exchanger
- For Freedom (Head Skin for Valby)
- Free Your Plan is Wrong! (Spray)
- Descendant XP Gain +30% (1 day)
- Leather Matte Brown (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- Squad Star (Emote)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Free Ruler of The Sea (Weapon Skin: Millenium Frost)
- Exhilarating Breakaway (Head Skin for Bunny)
- Gold Gain +30% (1 day)
- Clear Bright White (Common Paint)
- Precision Phase Exchanger
- 25x Caliber
- Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)
- Cheerful Consciousness (Weapon Skin: Subconsciousness)
- Tactical Decision (Head Skin for Sharen)
- Free Blank (Emote)
- Weapon Proficiency XP Gain +30% (1 day)
- Free Rescue Rope (Chest Attachment)
- Leather Matte Yellow (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- With a Cat (Back Attachment)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Sniper (Name Card)
- Free Exterminate (Weapon Skin: Albinism)
- Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (1 day)
- Free Generals (Spray)
- Matte Season Gray (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- Explorer's Tool (Grappling Hook Cosmetic)
- Follow The Traffic Rules (Weapon Skin: Rascal V-51)
- Me Me Me (Emote)
- Precision Phase Exchanger
- Free Increased Sensory-01 (Weapon Skin: Phantom Pain)
- Descendant XP Gain +30% (1 day)
- Plastic Matte Pistachio (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Toxin Injector (Weapon Skin: Viper)
- Free Precise Ion Accelerator
- Gold Gain +30% (1 day)
- Free Fine Adjustment Control Axis
- Clear Bright Grey (Common Pain)
- 25x Caliber
- Bubbles (Ecive Cosmetic)
- Glory (Weapon Skin: Hero's Scar)
- Weapon Proficiency Gain +30% (1 day)
- Free Precise Ion Accelerator
- Fine Adjustment Control Axis
- Free Head Over Heels (Spray)
- Bright Matte Sky (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- Puppy Beam Rifle (Chest Attachment)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (1 day)
- Matte Deep White (Common Paint)
- Free Precision Ion Exchanger
- Fine Adjustment Control Axis
- Lizard (Weapon Skin: Forest Gaze)
- 25x Caliber
- Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Descendant XP Gain +30% (1 day)
- Free Fine Adjustment Control Axis
- Precise Ion Accelerator
- Free Ceremonial R4 (Weapon Skin: Guardian R4)
- Matte Sand (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- No Idea (Emote)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Gold Gain +30% (1 day)
- Matte Jewelry Blue (Common Paint)
- Free Battle Traces (Spray)
- Precise Ion Accelerator
- Glacial UI Theme
- 25x Caliber
- Traceless (Weapon Skin: Assassin's Edge)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Weapon Proficiency XP Gain +30% (1 day)
- Precision Phase Exchanger
- Free Fire-Breathing Hunting Hound (Weapon Skin: Burning Hound)
- Refraction (Ecive Cosmetic)
- Matte Light Black (Common Paint)
- 25x Caliber
- Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)
- 30x Bonus Coin
- Kuiper Shard Gain 30% (1 day)
- Clear Coat Red (Common Paints)
- Free Realize (Emote)
- Radio (Chest Attachment)
- Precision Phase Exchanger
- 25x Caliber
- Experimental Model (Weapon Skin: Excava)
All Battle Supply Shop items in The First Descendant Season 1
Players who hit certain Battle Pass tier thresholds can also get Battle Supply shop items with Supply Coins:
Note: The head cosmetics from the Supply shop require you to purchase all other rewards on that page (level 50 and level 96).
Also Read: The First Descendant tier list: Best characters to play
How much will the Battle Pass cost?
The Battle Pass is priced at 500 Caliber, so you'll have to shell out at least $9.99 to buy a 520 Caliber bundle to get the basic Premium Upgrade.
How long will The First Descendant Season 1 last?
According to the in-game counter, the Season 1 Battle Pass will conclude on December 4, 2024, at 4 AM PT.
Check out our other guides on the game:
- How to defeat the Gluttony boss in The First Descendant
- The First Descendant Complete Bunny questline: All Record locations
- The First Descendant Thunder Cage build: Best Modules, unique trait, and more
- The First Descendant Bunny build: Best modules and playstyle, explained