The First Descendant Season 1 Battle Pass rewards, price, and more

A brand-new Battle Pass has arrived in The First Descendant alongside Season 1: Invasion. Like the Pre-Season iteration, there are 96 tiers of rewards. While most of these rewards are locked behind the Premium Upgrade track, there are several free rewards and new items in the Supply Shop that F2P players can benefit from.

In this article, we will detail all the tiered rewards and Supply Shop inventory for the Season 1 Battle Pass in The First Descendant.

All rewards in The First Descendant Season 1 Battle Pass

With A Cat back attachment in the game (Image via Nexon)

Here are all the rewards you can get from this Season's Battle Pass in The First Descendant by unlocking its tiers:

Excava (Ultimate Weapon)

Free Precision Phase Exchanger

Precision Phase Exchanger For Freedom (Head Skin for Valby)

Free Your Plan is Wrong! (Spray)

Your Plan is Wrong! (Spray) Descendant XP Gain +30% (1 day)

Leather Matte Brown (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

Squad Star (Emote)

30x Bonus Coin

Free Ruler of The Sea (Weapon Skin: Millenium Frost)

Ruler of The Sea (Weapon Skin: Millenium Frost) Exhilarating Breakaway (Head Skin for Bunny)

Gold Gain +30% (1 day)

Clear Bright White (Common Paint)

Precision Phase Exchanger

25x Caliber

Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)

Excava (Ultimate Weapon) Cheerful Consciousness (Weapon Skin: Subconsciousness)

Tactical Decision (Head Skin for Sharen)

Free Blank (Emote)

Blank (Emote) Weapon Proficiency XP Gain +30% (1 day)

Free Rescue Rope (Chest Attachment)

Rescue Rope (Chest Attachment) Leather Matte Yellow (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

With a Cat (Back Attachment)

30x Bonus Coin

Sniper (Name Card)

Free Exterminate (Weapon Skin: Albinism)

Exterminate (Weapon Skin: Albinism) Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (1 day)

Free Generals (Spray)

Generals (Spray) Matte Season Gray (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

Explorer's Tool (Grappling Hook Cosmetic)

Follow The Traffic Rules (Weapon Skin: Rascal V-51)

Me Me Me (Emote)

Precision Phase Exchanger

Free Increased Sensory-01 (Weapon Skin: Phantom Pain)

Increased Sensory-01 (Weapon Skin: Phantom Pain) Descendant XP Gain +30% (1 day)

Plastic Matte Pistachio (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)

Excava (Ultimate Weapon) 30x Bonus Coin

Toxin Injector (Weapon Skin: Viper)

Free Precise Ion Accelerator

Precise Ion Accelerator Gold Gain +30% (1 day)

Free Fine Adjustment Control Axis

Fine Adjustment Control Axis Clear Bright Grey (Common Pain)

25x Caliber

Bubbles (Ecive Cosmetic)

Glory (Weapon Skin: Hero's Scar)

Weapon Proficiency Gain +30% (1 day)

Free Precise Ion Accelerator

Precise Ion Accelerator Fine Adjustment Control Axis

Free Head Over Heels (Spray)

Head Over Heels (Spray) Bright Matte Sky (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

Puppy Beam Rifle (Chest Attachment)

30x Bonus Coin

Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (1 day)

Matte Deep White (Common Paint)

Free Precision Ion Exchanger

Precision Ion Exchanger Fine Adjustment Control Axis

Lizard (Weapon Skin: Forest Gaze)

25x Caliber

Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)

Excava (Ultimate Weapon) 30x Bonus Coin

Descendant XP Gain +30% (1 day)

Free Fine Adjustment Control Axis

Fine Adjustment Control Axis Precise Ion Accelerator

Free Ceremonial R4 (Weapon Skin: Guardian R4)

Ceremonial R4 (Weapon Skin: Guardian R4) Matte Sand (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

No Idea (Emote)

30x Bonus Coin

Gold Gain +30% (1 day)

Matte Jewelry Blue (Common Paint)

Free Battle Traces (Spray)

Battle Traces (Spray) Precise Ion Accelerator

Glacial UI Theme

25x Caliber

Traceless (Weapon Skin: Assassin's Edge)

30x Bonus Coin

Weapon Proficiency XP Gain +30% (1 day)

Precision Phase Exchanger

Free Fire-Breathing Hunting Hound (Weapon Skin: Burning Hound)

Fire-Breathing Hunting Hound (Weapon Skin: Burning Hound) Refraction (Ecive Cosmetic)

Matte Light Black (Common Paint)

25x Caliber

Free Excava (Ultimate Weapon)

Excava (Ultimate Weapon) 30x Bonus Coin

Kuiper Shard Gain 30% (1 day)

Clear Coat Red (Common Paints)

Free Realize (Emote)

Realize (Emote) Radio (Chest Attachment)

Precision Phase Exchanger

25x Caliber

Experimental Model (Weapon Skin: Excava)

All Battle Supply Shop items in The First Descendant Season 1

Valby's new skin looks slick (Image via Nexon)

Players who hit certain Battle Pass tier thresholds can also get Battle Supply shop items with Supply Coins:

Lvl required Item Type of item Cost (Supply Coin) 50 Moon Hunter Weapon Skin: Supermoon Z-15 8 50 Our Innermost Desires Spray 3 50 Firearm Drills Emote 25 50 Melancholy Day Body Skin for Valby 42 50 Blue-finned Shark Weapon Skin: In a Blink 8 50 Mass Soldier Chest Attachment 8 50 Liquefication Acceleration Body Skin for Valby 42 50 Hydraulic Adjustment Head Skin for Valby 42 96 Micro Antenna Chest Attachment 8 96 Operation Name: Electric Wave Name Card 8 96 Small Trick Spawn Cosmetic 22 96 Lightspeed Body Skin for Bunny 42 96 Next-Gen Cask Weapon Skin: Lightspeed Barrel 8 96 Flight Accelerator Back Attachment 27 96 Golden Afterimage Body Skin for Bunny 42 96 Voltage Control Mask Head Skin for Bunny 42

Note: The head cosmetics from the Supply shop require you to purchase all other rewards on that page (level 50 and level 96).

How much will the Battle Pass cost?

The Battle Pass is priced at 500 Caliber, so you'll have to shell out at least $9.99 to buy a 520 Caliber bundle to get the basic Premium Upgrade.

How long will The First Descendant Season 1 last?

According to the in-game counter, the Season 1 Battle Pass will conclude on December 4, 2024, at 4 AM PT.

