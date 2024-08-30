The First Descendant weekly challenges (Season 1)

  • home icon
Explore all weekly challenges in The First Descendant
The First Descendant's new Season is upon us. (Image via Nexon)

The First Descendant's weekly challenges are the fastest way to grind Battle Pass levels. These set the bar a little higher than daily challenges, as one would expect: higher numbers of enemies to kill, hoops to jump through, and scraps to tinker with. Some of these will be fulfilled organically by the course of usual gameplay, but others may require you to go out of your way.

In this guide, we will list all the weekly challenges for The First Descendant Season 1 so far.

All weekly challenges in The First Descendant Season 1, and how to complete them

All weekly challenges in The First Descendant persist throughout the season. In other words, even if you have missed the original week when they went live, you can still complete them later and get full rewards.

Do it for the gato! (Image via Nexon)
The following are all the weekly challenges that have appeared in Season 1 so far.

Week 1 Challenges and rewards

Weekly ChallengeDescriptionRewardsSupply Coins
Grow and ThriveGain 2 million XP on Descendant(s). Additional XP while re-leveling a Descendant after applying a Crystallization Catalyst also counts.3000 Battle Pass XPNone
Clear Out the VulgusKill 5000 enemies.3000 Battle Pass XP8
Diligence Complete 10 Ironheart Particle Collection quest. These can be viewed from the 'Ironheart Particles Collected' tab from the map on an area with an active Invasion. Invasion Dungeons also count towards this milestone. 3000 Battle Pass XPNone
Specter of KuiperFarm 1 million Kuiper Shards3000 Battle Pass XPNone
Working at the Research InstituteComplete 10 Research requests. The easiest way to do this is to craft Adjustment Control Axis or other common Enhancement Materials.3000 Battle Pass XPNone
Breaking The LimitCraft an Energy Activator3000 Battle Pass XPNone
Optimization ConditionCraft a Crystallization Catalyst3000 Battle Pass XPNone
I'm Gonna Craft ThemObtain an Ultimate Weapon (Excava from Battle Pass also counts)3000 Battle Pass XPNone

Guides related to week 1 challenges: How to farm Kuiper Shards || How to craft Energy Activators || How to craft Crystallization Catalysts

How to view seasonal challenges in The First Descendant

You can view all your daily and weekly challenges in The First Descendant by going to Inventory > Battle Pass > Challenge (beneath 'Premium Upgrade' in the top left corner).

Here&#039;s how to find the Seasonal challenges (Image via NEXON)
What to do with Supply Coins in The First Descendant?

Some weekly challenges will grant you Supply Coins. These can be spent at the Battle Supply Shop, located on the main Battle Pass screen. To learn what's in the Supply Shop, you can check out our guide on The First Descendant Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards.

