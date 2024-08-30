The First Descendant weekly challenges (Season 1)

The First Descendant's weekly challenges are the fastest way to grind Battle Pass levels. These set the bar a little higher than daily challenges, as one would expect: higher numbers of enemies to kill, hoops to jump through, and scraps to tinker with. Some of these will be fulfilled organically by the course of usual gameplay, but others may require you to go out of your way.

In this guide, we will list all the weekly challenges for The First Descendant Season 1 so far.

All weekly challenges in The First Descendant Season 1, and how to complete them

All weekly challenges in The First Descendant persist throughout the season. In other words, even if you have missed the original week when they went live, you can still complete them later and get full rewards.

The following are all the weekly challenges that have appeared in Season 1 so far.

Week 1 Challenges and rewards

Weekly Challenge Description Rewards Supply Coins Grow and Thrive Gain 2 million XP on Descendant(s). Additional XP while re-leveling a Descendant after applying a Crystallization Catalyst also counts. 3000 Battle Pass XP None Clear Out the Vulgus Kill 5000 enemies. 3000 Battle Pass XP 8 Diligence Complete 10 Ironheart Particle Collection quest. These can be viewed from the 'Ironheart Particles Collected' tab from the map on an area with an active Invasion. Invasion Dungeons also count towards this milestone. 3000 Battle Pass XP None Specter of Kuiper Farm 1 million Kuiper Shards 3000 Battle Pass XP None Working at the Research Institute Complete 10 Research requests. The easiest way to do this is to craft Adjustment Control Axis or other common Enhancement Materials. 3000 Battle Pass XP None Breaking The Limit Craft an Energy Activator 3000 Battle Pass XP None Optimization Condition Craft a Crystallization Catalyst 3000 Battle Pass XP None I'm Gonna Craft Them Obtain an Ultimate Weapon (Excava from Battle Pass also counts) 3000 Battle Pass XP None

Guides related to week 1 challenges: How to farm Kuiper Shards || How to craft Energy Activators || How to craft Crystallization Catalysts

How to view seasonal challenges in The First Descendant

You can view all your daily and weekly challenges in The First Descendant by going to Inventory > Battle Pass > Challenge (beneath 'Premium Upgrade' in the top left corner).

What to do with Supply Coins in The First Descendant?

Some weekly challenges will grant you Supply Coins. These can be spent at the Battle Supply Shop, located on the main Battle Pass screen. To learn what's in the Supply Shop, you can check out our guide on The First Descendant Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards.

