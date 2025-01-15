This Baldur's Gate 3 mod will recreate Tirisfal Glades from Classic WoW

A fascinating Baldur’s Gate 3 mod was revealed recently, recreating the Undead starting zone, Tirisfal Glades, in Classic WoW. Although revealed on YouTube on January 11, 2025, modder SquallyDaBeanz teased this on their Patreon back in December. The trailer shows the beautifully rendered Tirisfal Glades, from the first steps out of the grave, to across the general Deathknell area.

If you want to experience Classic WoW, but simply don’t have the time for all that grinding, why not try it out in Baldur’s Gate 3? While there is no release date yet, it looks incredibly promising so far.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 mod will give you the Classic Undead/Tirisfall Glades experience from classic WoW

According to SquallyDaBeanz’s YouTube teaser for the “Forsaken” custom campaign, this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod will be a full campaign for the Forsaken in Classic WoW. At this time, the teaser level, “Deathknell,” is reported to be “coming soon.” However, it’s not a complete 1:1 recreation of Tirisfal Glades.

Trending

The games, according to the modder, are vastly different, and so the way you approach encounters, quests, and loot has to be adjusted to fit into the Baldur’s Gate system — but it certainly looks like it has all the right Deathknell flair. As someone who has played through Tirisfal Glades an uncountable number of times, I saw several familiar locations in the trailer.

The first mine, packed with spiders, the Scarlet Crusade camp near Deathknell, and of course, the town graveyard, where players had to bring back a defeated Forsaken so that it could have eternal rest. If you’re wondering what you can expect in this teaser level, SquallyDaBeans clarified that as well.

It will have a few quests, new encounters, and familiar locations. Completable in about 60-90 minutes, players will likely reach level 2 in this level. The end goal is to create a larger campaign that features this.

It’s a very exciting prospect, to be honest. To show Classic WoW’s familiar, nostalgic zones and quests in such a different new medium is fascinating. It will be interesting to see how it all comes together once the campaign launches.

Check out our other guides and features below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Get Updated Baldur's Gate 3 Interactive Map Here