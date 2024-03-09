"This game": Palworld player shares funny glitch in co-op session

It's not uncommon for players to experience glitches in Palworld. Bugs often help create a lot of memorable moments in any video game, and Palworld is no exception in this regard. The same has been the case with one Reddit user, u/Dependent-Nose-1948, who shared a weird but funny incident with the Palworld community.

Dependent-Nose-1948 shared a clip of their co-op session and said:

“This game”

These two words were followed by a crying emoji, which often depicts an “I can’t be asked to deal with this” kind of emotion.

Palworld player shares a hilarious glitch during a co-op session with the community

In the Reddit post made by u/Dependent-Nose-1948, we can see them standing next to their partner Pal, Daedream, while looking at their friend, who can be seen in the background climbing a wooden structure.

The person in the background can then be seen jumping off of the structure, rotating in a T-pose, and landing on the ground. While this is a glitch that the developers at Pocket Pair Inc. should take care of, we cannot help but admit it is a hilarious mechanic in the game.

Comment byu/Dependent-Nose-1948 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

People in the comment section of this Reddit post referred to a popular meme, “Helicopter Helicopter,” and have associated the two as they are extremely similar.

The helicopter meme has been popularized through various social media platforms in the past year. It has always managed to pop a smile on the faces of people consuming media through these platforms.

Comment byu/Dependent-Nose-1948 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

There was another meme reference made by Reddit user u/neogreenlantern, who said that they finally found the person who “identifies as an attack helicopter.”

This phrase was lifted from the comment section of a post on a popular social media platform where someone said that they identify as an attack helicopter. It is not possible to find the exact post at this moment, but we will definitely keep you posted if it resurfaces on the internet again.

Another Palworld player, u/WoefulProject, shared their funny experience in a multiplayer server. They said:

“Lol second day of MP I came floating into the base like this, my buddies immediately busted up laughing screaming "damn Bethesda nerds"”

While the incident is funny, it is the subtle shade thrown on Bethesda that puts the cherry on the cake.