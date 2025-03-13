Throne and Liberty 2.1.0 patch notes - Wilds of Talandre update (March 13)

Update 2.1.0 is Throne and Liberty's first major update after the launch of the Wilds of Talandre expansion. The update will introduce some significant changes to Field Bosses and UI improvements. The developers decided to launch Throne and Liberty: Wilds of Talandre in a staggered format, so the update was slated to introduce a second batch of fresh activities to avoid content overload.

Update 2.1.0's arrival heralds the departure of the Ember Star Battle Pass and all of its associated cosmetic and resource rewards. After 2.1.0, only another major content-oriented patch is slated to arrive on March 27th, with the developers promising further support in the upcoming months.

Throne and Liberty patch 2.1.0: All changes, bugfixes, and everything new

New Activity: Nebula Island

Nebula Island is a new interserver activity accessible to level 55 players through the Secret Dungeons' Lawless Wilds tab. Players can spend up to 5 hours per week there, with additional time available through Nebula Charge Stones.

The island consists of a central village and six distinct regions, including one peaceful zone and four war zones where PvP is always enabled. Players can access various hunting grounds through portals in the central village and collect Lesser and Greater Nebula Stones to exchange for items.

The island features hourly events and periodic field boss battles with limited participation capacity. A new exclusive accessory system called Artifacts has also been introduced specifically for Nebula Island content.

New System: Artifacts

The Artifacts will add another layer of power grind and character progression (Image via NCSoft)

Redefine your playstyle through unique skills with Artifact item sets. Artifacts can be obtained from Nebula Island and Abyss Dungeons in Talandre.

The system consists of six parts: four Talistones, a Solarstone, and a Lunarstone, each with unique stats and effects. There are 14 different Artifact sets across three grades (2 Common, 4 Uncommon, and 8 Rare), with some stats being randomly determined upon acquisition.

Players can trigger set bonuses by equipping 2, 4, or 6 matching pieces from the same set. The Solarstone provides an Active Skill, while the Lunarstone grants a Passive Skill when equipped.

New Solo Dungeon Bosses

Conquer new solo dungeon bosses like Umbrakan and Lionhead for unique rewards on your way to the throne.

Umbrakan

The ferocity of a beast, the intelligence of a human, and the vitality of a great tree. This grotesque being hid in the forest to eat small animals and insects for nutrients. However, after absorbing the mana from a human wizard, it began hunting humans. Now, it casts illusions to slaughter intruders.

Lionhead

The Arkeum subjected Demian, a child born between a demon and a human, to intense training, including mana infusions from the Abyssal Meteor. Demian achieved remarkable feats on the battlefield. However, upon seeing blood, he caused excessive slaughter. His steel lion helmet became a symbol of death and terror.

New 3-Star Dungeons

Doomrot Grove

Norn Bercant was kidnapped by the Crimson family and turned into a ferocious, mutated creature. With power as immense as her deep grudge, she created Doomrot Grove, a secluded garden cut off from the outside world.

Twisted Laboratory

Bioweapons leaked out of the Crimson family’s lab and killed most people in the manor. The mystery of Kaiser Crimson’s survival remains. Those who discovered the truth have taken it to their grave.

Also read: "We believe catch-up mechanics should be integrated into the core game": Amazon Games talks Throne and Liberty's upcoming update, server parity & more

Vanguards - Multi-Party (Raid) System

We now support raids (multi-party groups) of up to 8 parties and 48 players.

Vanguards can be created through the Party Management window.

The player who first forms the raid becomes the initial Vanguard Leader and can transfer the role later.

Vanguard Leaders can adjust party composition or remove members from the vanguard.

Vanguard Leaders may also set join conditions such as 'Guild Members Only', ' Allied Guilds Only,' or open-entry.

Various content can be completed while in Vanguards, with some exceptions.

You cannot join party-based instances such as Dungeons or Dimensional Trials while in a vanguard.

Field Boss instances are also unavailable for entry as a vanguard.

If a player enters a Dominion event they will be removed from the vanguard.

Entering Siege or Tax Delivery events as a vanguard will remove all members not in the Vanguard Leader's guild from the parties.

Nameplate Targeting Enhancements

New targeting features have been added to Settings > Gameplay > Character > Large Scale Combat Mode.

When Large Scale Combat Mode is activated, an effect is added that emphasizes the target's nameplate more.

Additional options are available in this new setting menu to customize your targeting experience:

Character nameplate transparency

Non-target character nameplate transparency

Target color adjustments

An additional new option has been added to Settings > Gameplay > UI > HUD to adjust the size of the vertical target indicator line that appears on the nameplate of targeted characters.

Dimensional Trial Season 1 Rewards

Ranking rewards from Dimensional Trial Season 1 will be distributed after this maintenance to characters who had eligible scores prior to Server Consolidation. Check your mail to receive these!

Tier 3 Dimensional Circle Dungeons are no joke (Image via NCSoft)

Field Bosses

All Talandre field bosses will have their health nerfed by 30% to account for those struggling to kill them in guild vs guild and dominion events. This is a temporary measure, and a permanent feature will arrive in a future update.

Reduced wait time at the start of Field Bosses: Party formation portals will continue to remain open for 5 minutes, while the Boss preparation time after parties have entered the instance has been reduced to 1 minute, down from 5 minutes.

Field Boss: Daigon: The boss will now reset properly when the last player dies during his leap phase.

Field Boss: Fixed an issue that caused allied players to appear as targetable during Dominion or Peace Field Boss events.

General

Characters on several EU servers who incorrectly received low Weapon Mastery values after the 2.0.0 release have been updated to receive their missing Weapon Mastery experience.

Battle Pass: Fixed an issue where the "Craft 3 Uncommon or higher equipment items" mission would not complete after 3 successful crafts.

Battle Pass: Abundance Fruit and Weapon Mastery Book items now have a 30-minute effect duration when consumed.

Unfortunately, Golem shapeshifts acquired while on the quest 'When the Day Comes' will now have to remain in the quest area and may not go on adventures to boss fights or other world locations.

PvP: Adjusted the Fonsine's Blessing timers for respawn locations used during Siege and Tax Delivery.

Cooking: Fixed several instances of incorrect utility buff icons on craftable food items.

The opening Talandre cutscene now only plays automatically once when entering the game after the Talandre update.

Black Anvil Forge: Fixed an issue that caused team colors to not display when re-entering the Dominion event in Black Anvil Forge.

Console: Fixed several issues related to automatic party matchmaking for Dominion bosses on consoles.

Combat

Fixed an issue that caused healing reduction effects between Meteor and Focused Fire Bombs to stack to excessive values.

Fixed an issue that prevented the following combat abilities from firing successfully when using the auto-move to target settings. Affected abilities:

Greatsword: Devastating Smash, Guillotine Blade

Dagger: Inject Venom (Secondary Ability), Frenzied Sword Dance

Spear: Death From Above

Bow: Zephyr's Knock, Ensnaring Arrow, Strafing, Deadly Marker

Crossbows: Quick Fire, Recoil Shot, Weak Point Shot

Wand: Cursed Nightmare, Time for Punishment, Ray of Disaster

Also Read: How Throne and Liberty plans to tackle the Conflict boss zerg problem

Hall of Illusion

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to continue to spawn after the completion painting appeared.

Adjusted a water height that caused players to drop out of swim morph in the Waterways section of Hall of Illusion.

Localization

Fixed multiple mismatches between English voiceover and in-game subtitles in the Talandre Adventure Codex. Additional subtitle polishing will continue to address the remaining mismatch issues in future updates.

Updated Weapon Mastery description tooltips across multiple skills to better reflect their functional behavior.

UI

Party Window: Fixed the display of the controller version of the party menu that showed all members with the Party Leader icon.

Field Bosses: Updated text to fix Korean strings being displayed on Field Boss reward UI.

Ring Menu: No longer displays unacquired Emotes or Morphs when customizing the ring menu.

Characters below level 55 should no longer be able to access the Hall of Illusion UI when using a controller.

Players will no longer be blocked from leaving the Lithograph menu when using a controller.

