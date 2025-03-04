Throne and Liberty reveals Wilds of Talandre release schedule and event roadmap

Wilds of Talandre, the first expansion for Throne and Liberty, is set to bring a new zone, multiple new Abyss and Dimensional Circle Dungeons, Solo Dungeons, a new level cap of 55, quality-of-life features, and much more. According to the latest Tico Talks, Amazon Games and NC Studio X have opted for a staggered launch window for all of the content in the Wilds of Talandre expansion.

Ad

With the launch of Wilds of Talandre, Throne and Liberty's effective open-world playing field will be more or less doubled, while its co-op and PvP content offerings will also drastically increase. Beyond the increase in mechanical zones, some in-game mechanics will either be introduced or overhauled, which will take a lot of time for players to get acclimated to, leading to such a launch window.

Throne and Liberty's Wilds of Talandre expansion will feature a month-long wave of new content

Herba Village is the new city where players will naturally gather to rest and rearm (Image via NCSoft)

The Globalization Design Manager for Throne and Liberty, Daniel Lafuente aka Tico, detailed in the latest Tico Talks that the studio plans to distribute the entire content within Wilds of Talandre over six months. This is to ensure that players have an adequate time digging their teeth into every new and revamped system the studios have cooked up for them.

Ad

Trending

The Wilds of Talandre will launch on March 6, 2025, with the titular zone of Talandre and all of its secrets. Beyond the new area, the first phase will include a brand new Adventure and Exploration Codex with new rewards, new Leveling Pass objectives and rewards, a new Solo Dungeon with two bosses, three of the newest 3-star Dimensional Circle Dungeons, and the brand new T2 gear.

Alongside the content drop, the game will increase its effective level cap to 55. Cooking and Fishing skills will also have their effective level limit raised to 25, bringing new recipes and rewards. The update will also contain the revamped and reworked Weapon Mastery system, which players can work on instantly.

Ad

Also read: "We believe catch-up mechanics should be integrated into the core game": Amazon Games talks Throne and Liberty's upcoming update, server parity & more

The update after this is slated for March 13, where players will receive two new 3-star Dimensional Circle Dungeons, two additional new bosses for the Solo Dungeons, a new hybrid zone called Nebula Island, and the brand new Artifact system.

Lastly, the final update for the month will arrive on March 27, as players will be able to take on the second season of Dimensional Trials and Ranked Arena. On the mechanical side, the new Trait Resonance system as well as Epic-grade Runes will make their entry.

Ad

The much-awaited changes to the PvP Conflict bosses will arrive alongside the March 6 launch. Milestones are slated to return as well, although details are not available yet. However, the developers assure that it will be divulged before launch so players can chart their ideal progression course.

Check out our other Throne and Liberty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback