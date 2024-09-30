Throne and Liberty PvP tier list: Best classes for small-scale and large-scale PvP (2025)

If you're keen on experiencing PvP in Throne and Liberty competitively, a tier list can be helpful to gauge what's considered the meta picks. Currently, there are no directly named classes in the game. Your class is essentially determined by the combo of main-hand and off-hand weapons you use along with the skill combination possibilities they create.

With 20+ possible combinations from seven weapons, there's a great deal of variety in how you can fine-tune your builds. Even though all of these have some degree of viability, you only want to use some of the top picks in a competitive PvP-focused MMO like Throne and Liberty.

In this Throne and Liberty PvP tier list, we'll go over all the top weapon combinations, and rank them according to how well they do in small-scale and large-scale PvP battles.

Disclaimer: Even though this tier list sticks close to what is considered the PvP meta in Throne and Liberty, some degree of subjective bias is inevitable. Ultimately, your preference of playstyle should play a role in how well you do in the free-to-play MMO.

Throne and Liberty PvP tier list (patch 1.12.0, 2025)

At a glance, here's our full tier list for Throne and Liberty PvP:

Tiers Small-scale PvP Large-scale GvG S SnS and Wand, SnS and Greatsword, Staff and Dagger, Longbow and Dagger SnS and Wand, SnS and Greatsword, Wand and Staff, Longbow and Staff A Crossbow and Dagger, SnS and Dagger, Wand and Dagger, Greatsword and Dagger, Staff and Dagger, Longbow and Staff Wand and Longbow, Staff and Dagger, Longbow and Dagger, Crossbow and Dagger, SnS and Dagger, Wand and Dagger, Staff and Crossbow B Wand and Longbow, Crossbow and Longbow, Staff and Wand, Greatsword and Crossbow, SnS and Crossbow Greatsword and Dagger, Greatsword and Crossbow, Longbow and Crossbow, SnS and Crossbow C Longbow and Crossbow, Wand and Crossbow, Sns and Staff, Greatsword and Staff Wand and Crossbow, Greatsword and Staff, SnS and Staff

Here's what each tier in this list involves for Throne and Liberty PvP players:

S-tier weapon combos are at the top of the meta. With these builds, you'll be a VIP of your guild when it comes to large-scale and small-scale PvP fights. These also include the best utility roles of healers and tanks.

Those in the A-tier are still very viable for a competitive PvP experience, but they're simply not in the same league as the S-tier entrants.

B-tier builds are generally reserved for middle-of-the-pack picks. In some niche cases, these builds can go up a tier if it also counters an enemy VIP you're targeting.

C-tier weapon combos are generally very limited in terms of viability in PvP. Even if they have some level of team-based utility or AoE prowess, these builds are either just not on par with what a competitive PvP match-up demands or are countered easily.

Furthermore, this goes without saying, but the top-tier entries here will not necessarily be the best PvE classes. For that, check out our Throne and Liberty PvE weapon combo tier list.

Best builds in Throne and Liberty PvP for each role: Tank, Healer/Support, and DPS

Throne and Liberty has several PvP activities (Image via NCSoft)

Delving into why each class falls into a specific category is outside the scope of this guide, as outside of contending with the meta, all builds provide some pros and some cons. Instead, it's worthwhile to learn your best weapon combo option for a specific role according to the current state of the meta.

Once you get into endgame gearing in Throne and Liberty, it's an extremely arduous process to switch to a different build. There are a lot of moving parts you'll need to reconfigure, so much so that you should decide which class to play by the time you finish the campaign.

So here are our picks for the best classes (weapon combos) you should pick for each role in a PvP scenario: tank, support, and DPS.

Best Tank class in Throne and Liberty PvP: SnS and Wand / SnS and Greatsword

SnS and Wand is easily the best tank build in Throne and Liberty right now. This combo gives you the best possible Paladin you can think of: you are tankier than any other build, as both your main-hand and off-hand weapon skills contribute towards that. On top of that, good Wand usage also lets you throw out a lot of healing for your party.

If you want to be a tank and switch out healing for a little damage on top, SnS and Greatsword is the second-best build in Throne and Liberty currently—although not as highly sought after as SnS and Wand.

Best DPS Class in Throne and Liberty PvP: Staff and Dagger / Longbow and Staff

For PvE in Throne and Liberty, the single-target DPS specialists like Crossbow and Dagger are king. However, for PvP combat, the need for AoE and consistency is much more important. So, Longbow and Staff is the best DPS build for large-scale PvP, while on a small-scale, Staff and Dagger wins out due to its elusive kit.

Longbows are great for large-scale PvP (Image via NCsoft)

Best Support/Healer class in Throne and Liberty PvP

If you want to play a support-focused class, Bow and Wand is the best one for PvP in Throne and Liberty. Not only do you provide a lot of damage, but you're also innately very tanky. By this virtue, this is also the best class not only at GvG but also in small-scale skirmishes including the 3v3 arena.

