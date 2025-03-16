Throne and Liberty Weapon Mastery rework, explained

Throne and Liberty's Weapon Mastery system has been overhauled in the latest Wilds of Talandre expansion. This comes as a part of the NC Studio X's efforts to modernize and revamp uninteresting systems to provide more player agency and meaningful decision-making opportunities.

Since launch, Throne and Liberty has introduced various smaller-scale power progression systems and has only scaled up the number and features. Weapon Mastery is the oldest of these, followed by trait unlocking and upgrading, Runes, and now Artifacts. Given that the older Weapon Mastery was getting a bit stale, the developers decided to change its functionality.

How has Throne and Liberty's Weapon Mastery system changed?

The new Mastery constellations are simple to understand and specialize into (Image via NCSoft)

We have a detailed article on the Weapon Mastery system's older variant for those interested in its history and to see how it has evolved. Long story short, in the older system, you would accumulate a portion of your XP and dedicate it to the equipped weapon; a smaller share would go toward your backup weapon set.

By accumulating enough XP for the weapons, you would obtain points and spend them on one of three distinct trait trees to enhance your build. These trees were extremely barebones, straight-forward, and were thematically locked. Furthermore, the trees were divided into two minor nodes, followed by a more impactful node with much larger bonuses.

The new system effectively broadens the scope of that concept by introducing gradual investment, more significant cumulative bonuses, drawbacks, and most importantly, distinct role designs. Throne and Liberty's new Weapon Mastery system also has 200 points to spend on a tree with over 350 nodes, as opposed to the previous system's 20 points being spent on 28 nodes.

Now, these nodes can be unlocked via various resources, with the initial nodes requiring 60,000 Sollant per unlock. After that, the following nodes can be unlocked via spending increasing amounts of Sollant and a sizeable amount of Precious Rubrix Ores or Precious Rubrix. Furthermore, these nodes can be withdrawn or invested without incurring additional costs, unlike the old system.

My investments have been small but the mana cost reduction has been significant (Image via NCSoft)

The method of acquiring XP has remained the same, with the former Training Dew currency renamed Weapon Mastery Seals and now granting Mastery XP in chunks. These Seals can be gained from Abyss Dungeons, Exploration Codex objectives, Taedal Tower levels, and more. Furthermore, XP is now stored and can be distributed on a level-to-level basis, so your favorite weapon can be hyperboosted.

The developers have confirmed their drive to increase such small-scale power progression systems and rework them if needed, as evidenced by our interview with the Globalization Design Manager over at Amazon Games. The upcoming March 27th update will add another layer of progression through Epic grade Runes, with more such updates to follow in the future.

