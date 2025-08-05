What is Divinity in Titan Quest 2?

Titan Quest 2 features a robust campaign that sees players get stronger to take on powerful mythological bosses. To aid players in accomplishing this Herculean challenge, the game features the new Divinity mechanic. This skill progression system allows players to get stronger during the story by allowing them to invest in ever-increasingly powerful skills.

Here's everything to know about Divinity in Titan Quest 2, including what it does, how to increase it, and more. Read on for full details.

How to increase Divinity in Titan Quest 2

The Divinity bar is on the left side of the screen (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Divinity bar progress can be tracked under the Masteries menu in the game. It is signified by a vertical bar on the left side of the screen that acts as a progression gate for higher-tier, and thus more powerful, skills. It is a simple yet effective mechanic to keep players from becoming too powerful early.

By streamlining the process, this also alleviates the issue of players getting overwhelmed by too many options. The Divinity meter will also be divided into tiers, and hitting each tier unlocks that section of skills. This can be done by investing Divinity Points, which can be obtained via several means.

For one, players will get Divinity Points upon every few level-ups and upon completing certain story missions. Alternatively, they can also be obtained by completing Divine Challenges and interacting with Titan Ichor. Of course, this resource will yet again be drip-fed to the player during the game's narrative so that they get the best skills last to finish their builds.

