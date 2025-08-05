How to respawn bosses in Titan Quest 2

Titan Quest 2 has various bosses that will test your builds, as well as your reflexes and strategy. These encounters give you a shot at rare loot drops not obtainable otherwise. Thankfully, the game features a mechanic that allows players to respawn bosses and take them on again. Whether it is to perfect your movesets against a specific boss or chase after a loot drop, this should let you farm to your heart's content.
Here is everything you need to know about respawning bosses in this new RPG from THQ Nordic.
How to farm bosses in Titan Quest 2
When defeated, some bosses in Titan Quest 2 can drop a maroon-colored item called a Remnant. This can be picked up and then exchanged at a Ritual Shrine to respawn the enemies in that area.
Ritual Shrines are scattered around the world. They allow you to respec your Attributes and increase the enemy level.
Returning to a defeated boss' arena will allow you to summon that enemy once again in exchange for some gold under the Ritual of Ares tab. In other words, so long as you have gold to trade, the adversary can be respawned as many times as you want. Since gold is an easy resource to come by, you have ample freedom in deciding when you get to farm a boss.
That said, note that not all bosses drop Remnants. Furthermore, respawning enemies from the Ritual Shrine will also affect all other types of enemy spawns, like Elite class enemies and mini-bosses.
Now, if you want to increase the difficulty of these enemies and bosses for whatever reason, you can do so via the Ritual of Ares tab. With enemy levels that can be scaled to your level, this action RPG can be made as challenging or as easy as you choose.
