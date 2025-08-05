  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to respawn bosses in Titan Quest 2

How to respawn bosses in Titan Quest 2

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:51 GMT
Titan Quest 2 respawn bosses
Powerful new foes awaut battle in this Greek mythology-based RPG (Image via THQ Nordic)

Titan Quest 2 has various bosses that will test your builds, as well as your reflexes and strategy. These encounters give you a shot at rare loot drops not obtainable otherwise. Thankfully, the game features a mechanic that allows players to respawn bosses and take them on again. Whether it is to perfect your movesets against a specific boss or chase after a loot drop, this should let you farm to your heart's content.

Ad

Here is everything you need to know about respawning bosses in this new RPG from THQ Nordic.

How to farm bosses in Titan Quest 2

Re-summon bosses from the Ritual Altar (Image via THQ Nordic)
Re-summon bosses from the Ritual Altar (Image via THQ Nordic)

When defeated, some bosses in Titan Quest 2 can drop a maroon-colored item called a Remnant. This can be picked up and then exchanged at a Ritual Shrine to respawn the enemies in that area.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ritual Shrines are scattered around the world. They allow you to respec your Attributes and increase the enemy level.

Returning to a defeated boss' arena will allow you to summon that enemy once again in exchange for some gold under the Ritual of Ares tab. In other words, so long as you have gold to trade, the adversary can be respawned as many times as you want. Since gold is an easy resource to come by, you have ample freedom in deciding when you get to farm a boss.

Ad

That said, note that not all bosses drop Remnants. Furthermore, respawning enemies from the Ritual Shrine will also affect all other types of enemy spawns, like Elite class enemies and mini-bosses.

Now, if you want to increase the difficulty of these enemies and bosses for whatever reason, you can do so via the Ritual of Ares tab. With enemy levels that can be scaled to your level, this action RPG can be made as challenging or as easy as you choose.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game below:

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications