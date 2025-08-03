Can you run Titan Quest 2 on Steam Deck?

Titan Quest 2 is the latest in the underrated action-RPG series from THQ Nordic with an all-new makeover. As an Unreal Engine 5 game, questions arise about how the performance fares on Valve's Steam Deck. The PC handheld console is arguably the most popular in its category, allowing players to take their desktop libraries on the go. That said, while the game is playable, there are some caveats.

Here is everything to know about Titan Quest 2 on Steam Deck. Read on to know more.

Is Titan Quest 2 playable on Steam Deck?

Even in Early Access, the game boasts excellent visuals thanks to Epic Games' latest engine (Image via THQ Nordic)

Titan Quest 2 has recently launched in early access on PC. This more or less provides the answer players are looking for. Since it is under active development, performance could be hit or miss across the board, regardless of whether players are on Valve's handheld PC or a beefy desktop.

More precisely, the game is playable on Steam Deck, but as expected, players must tune the graphic presets and resolution down to the lowest, with image upscaling enabled from the game's menu. Although this could lead to an unpleasant visual experience, it should make the performance hover around 25-35 FPS on average.

That said, it can drop to 20 FPS or lower in bigger, more demanding areas with many elements on-screen. There is no option but to wait for patches and performance updates as the game matures. Those who still want to pick up this game to play it on the go should take note of these drawbacks.

Furthermore, given the nature of Early Access game development, it will undoubtedly take a while to reach its full 1.0 release stage. It also remains to be seen how many performance gains will be made with the final launch; the game will not be Steam Deck Verified until then. Still, given its Unreal Engine 5 roots, especially on portable devices, hopes that the game can achieve perfect performance are slim.

