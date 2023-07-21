Top 20 funny Necromancer names to choose in Diablo 4

Necromancers in Diablo 4 are some of the most terrifying and menacing demon hunters in this game. But that doesn't mean they're supposed to be all serious and grumpy. So if you're thinking of giving your new Necromancer a cool name, why not choose a funny moniker instead of common ones like "The Dark Lord" or "Deathbringer?"

If you want a witty and amusing name for your character, you're in luck! There's a whole list of them for your Necromancer below.

Diablo 4: Top 20 hilarious names for your Necromancer

Here are some funny names you can use for your Necromancer:

LordMoron

DarthLaser

NastyMancer

DemonPlayer

TilDeathDoUsFart

RestInPieces

Damned4lyf

Ev4n3scence

SlimReaper

DeeathNutz

TacoHell

MarySkelly

DeadFland3rs

TheIncr3dibleSulk

BeheadPool

RickAndMortician

UndertakeMyOrder

WalterBlight

BoneLander

OnlyDeaths

As funny as some of these Necromancer names may sound, you're more than welcome to come up with your very own. Just remember to be courteous and non-offensive when choosing a moniker for your character, or else you might get banned by the developers.

Can you change your name in Diablo 4?

This title currently offers no option available for you to change the name of your character. You get to set it only during character creation. So either delete your current avatar so you can start a new game or create a fresh character so you don't lose your progress.

The good thing about deleted characters is that you can bring them back as long as they're the last character you removed.

Hopefully, this article will help you choose a funny and creative name for your Necromancer. For more Diablo 4 content, check out this piece about the five easiest Nightmare Dungeons that don't have any bosses.