Trove Splendid Summer 2024 event returns: Dates available, Pride celebration, return of GMQubesly, and more

The summer is here, and Trove is celebrating in style with the return of Splendid Summer. The developers brought a wealth of content to the game for a limited time, including in-game Pride celebrations for Pride Month. The open-world, voxel-based MMO has created fun, limited-time events throughout the years, and this one promises to be no different. A classic optional bundle was also confirmed to return for a limited time—the Blazing Band package.

Unfortunately, this series of quests and events will not be around all summer. If you want to know when you can take part in Trove Splendid Summer, and what awaits you, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into this limited-time event.

What to expect during Trove Splendid Summer 2024

Want cool new rides? There are some neat rewards to unlock in the Splendid Summer event (Image via Gamigo)

Trove Splendid Summer will be available from June 11 through June 24, 2024. One of the game’s many yearly events, it’s focused on fun in the sun and the celebration of Pride Month. Players will be able to easily spot the Pride Parade Monorail in the main hub of the game world. It’s a constantly revolving rollercoaster, which is also decorated in designs to celebrate the game’s LGBTQIA+ community.

While the Splendid Summer questline in Trove is a returning quest chain from previous years, the rewards have been refreshed, to offer something new to players. However, a classic optional package was also confirmed to return, in the Blazing Band package. Originally available in Splendid Summer 2021, it was loaded with the following content:

Pyro Fighter’s Ride, Rock Crystal, Party Island magriders.

Rock’n’Bull mount.

Pyro Pate Protector.

Pyre Fighter.

Pet Stone, Chromatic Spectrum, Rainbow stone allies.

Dotty Dancer, Occlusion Conclusion, Pyro Fighter costumes.

It’s available for 3,0000 credits, which is just shy of $20 USD. The event also heralds the return of GMQubesly (Valor Grand Marshal Qubesly), who players can trade their Valor coins to for unlocking a wide variety of rewards. This will include some event-exclusive rewards, such as a new mount, two new allies, six new weapon styles, and much more. Valor coins are given as a reward for completing event quest steps, as well as for defeating 3-star Dungeon Bosses.

The Trove Splendid Summer 2024 event will only be around for a limited time - from June 11 through June 24, 2024. Don’t miss out on all the summertime fun in the popular, cozy MMO.