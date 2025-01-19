War Thunder Enter the Serpent event guide: Schedule, rewards, and more

War Thunder Enter the Serpent is the first major event of 2025. It follows the final event of 2024, Winter Tales, and includes a new event tank and various other rewards, such as decals, trophies, and boosters. It is exclusively a ground battles event, so there are no new ships or aircraft that you can get.

This article discusses all you need to know about the Enter the Serpent event in this free-to-play military vehicle combat MMO.

War Thunder: Enter the Serpent schedule and how to participate

Play ground battles to participate in the event (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The Enter the Serpent event started on January 17, 2025, at 11:00 GMT and will end on February 4, 2025, at 11:00 GMT.

To participate in it, you need to play ground battles with vehicles that are Rank III and above (Rank I for event vehicles). You must complete tasks called Marks of Distinction for Tankers to progress through each level of the event.

There are nine Marks of Distinction in total, and you need to obtain 45,000 mission points to progress through each task. You will get two days to complete each one.

Additionally, you must use 999 Golden Eagles to instantly complete a task.

War Thunder: Enter the Serpent rewards

The FV 4030/3 (Shir 2) is the main reward of this event (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

You can get the FV 4030/3 as the main event reward. It is a highly upgraded Chieftain tank and looks very similar to the Challenger 1 tanks. It also has another name, the Shir 2, as it was developed for Imperial Iran. It was eventually developed into the Challenger 1 tank for the British Army, as the Imperial Iranian government fell before any FV 4030/3 tanks could be ordered.

Apart from the Shir 2, you can earn various other rewards for completing each task.

Mark of Distinction for Tankers

Trophy with a random reward One of the three event decals Trophy with a random reward One of the three event decals Trophy with a random reward The 'Ouroboros' decoration Trophy with a random reward Non-tradeable coupon for the FV 4030/3 Unique camouflage and four random modifications for the Shir 2

The 'random reward' of the trophies includes:

50000 - 100000 Silver Lions

SL and RP boosters

Wagers and Orders

Universal Backups

A random camouflage for a vehicle that you have researched

1 day of Premium Time

You can also get a coupon upgrade for the FV 4030/3 by earning a 750,000 mission score. This will allow you to upgrade your non-tradeable coupon, making it possible for you to sell the FV 4030/3 on the Gaijin marketplace for Gaijin Coins.

