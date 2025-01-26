War Thunder: First look at the M46 (France)

The new season of the Battle Pass was introduced in War Thunder on January 22nd. The M46 (France) is the main vehicle for this season. Being a battle pass vehicle, it is premium and can help you grind the French ground tree to Rank V if you do not have it researched. Overall, it is a decent vehicle that you can get to grind half of the French tech tree.

This article will highlight the French variant of the M46 in this free-to-play military vehicle combat MMO.

War Thunder: What do we know about the M46 (France)?

The French variant of the M46 Patton in War Thunder (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The M46 (France) is a premium tank that sits at Rank IV, Battle Rating 7.0. You can obtain it by getting to Level 60 in the current Battle Pass season named 'The Last Legionnaire.' However, you need to buy the Battle Pass to get it as it's not available for free.

Overall, it is the same as the M46 found in the American tech tree. Veteran players know this tank pretty well, but newer players, or players who want to grind the French tech tree will find this tank interesting.

As the M46 (France) is a Rank IV premium tank, you can use it to grind the French ground tree till Rank V effectively. The tank has decent mobility for its Battle rating. It can reach a maximum speed of 48 kmph when going forward and 19 kmph in reverse. Also, the tank is quite nimble — being able to turn very quickly when needed.

The armor of the tank is decent as well. It can frontally withstand most shells that have less than 180 mm of penetration. However, since it can often get uptiered, it will start to struggle against HEAT-FS, APDS, and high caliber armor piercing rounds.

On the other hand, it has great firepower. The 90 mm cannon that the tank comes with can fire a variety of shells ranging from APCR, APCBC, APHE, HEAT-FS, and smoke. Although the conventional armor-piercing shells that it gets are decent, the HEAT-FS it gets can be a game changer in that Battle Rating.

The HEAT-FS has enough penetration to go through the frontal armor of heavily armored vehicles like the Jadtiger and the Tiger II. This makes the M46 extremely deadly and compensates for its shortcomings in the armor department.

All in all, it is a pretty good vehicle to grind the French ground tree till Rank V. The combination of decent armor and mobility along with great firepower makes it a good vehicle for new players as well.

