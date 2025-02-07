War Thunder introduces an Auction to distribute player-created content

War Thunder introduced the Auction, a new feature that distributes various player-created cosmetics in the game. Players can win trophies and various limited-time items by participating in the auction. All the items \you can get will be cosmetic. Items like boosters, vehicles, etc., that can affect your gameplay will not be present in this system.

This auction system is currently in its testing phase, and this article will discuss what we know about it in this premier military vehicle combat MMO.

War Thunder: All we know about the Auction

There are three items currently available in the auction (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The auction will appear as a separate option in the Gaijin Market. The bidding will take place using Gaijin Coins, the special currency that is already used in the Market. The value of one Gaijin Coin is the same as one USD. You can earn GJN by selling event vehicles, decorations, etc. on the Market as well.

The items that will be available for bidding will be put up as "Lots," and they will come with a minimum bid. The bids will open on a specific date and time and will last for a specified amount of time for players to make their bids.

Every item on the bidding list will have a starting price, and hence, you need to have at least that amount of GJN in your account in order to bid on it. Once you have bid an amount, it cannot be canceled. You can change the amount if you place a new bid or else you have to wait till the bidding time ends.

In case you win the auction with your bid, the amount of GJN that you bid will be debited from your account, and you will receive the item. If you lose, the GJN that you bid will be returned. Additionally, if you get outbid, you will get a notification. You will also be notified about the results once the auction is over.

A single auction can have various identical items which will come as 'lots.' They will be won by the players who placed the highest bids. The number of winners depends on the number of lots there are for bidding. If there are 100 lots, then 100 players will be able to win them.

Once the auction ends, the items that appear as coupons will be deposited in your inventory. If they are not coupons, they will be directly activated in your War Thunder account. Camouflages that you get from the auction can only be sold on the Market after 180 days. Also, once an item appears in the auction, it will not be available again for a year.

War Thunder: Auction testing phase

This camouflage for the VT4A1 is one of the items for this phase of the auction (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The auction system in War Thunder is currently in its testing phase. As a result, three items have been put up for auction in the Gaijin Market: the 'Spring Festival' avatar frame, the 'Year of the Snake' camouflage for the VT4A1, and the 'Year of the Snake' camouflage for the J-10A.

There are 100 pieces available for each of these items. The avatar frame has a starting price of 0.5 GJN, while both the camouflages have a starting price of 1 GJN. Their respective bid increments also have the same price as their starting price. The bidding on these items will close on February 10 at 15:30 GMT.

Additionally, anyone who purchases at least one of the items will receive the 'Inverted Jenny' decal.

